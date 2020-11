No help from state

Sports programs hoping to get guidance from the state are going to have to wait.

In a brief statement issued on Tuesday, the CIF said:

“In today’s (Monsday) press briefing, Gov. Newsom and Dr. Mark Ghaly from the California Department of Public Health disclosed that the release of updated youth sports guidance has been postponed. Therefore, the current guidance remains in effect, and CIF competitions are not allowed until new guidance is provided.”