No-hitter keeps Casa Grande baseball team unbeaten in VVAL play

Casa Grande High School left-hander Evan Johnson was one bobble away from perfect in a five-inning no-hitter and the Gaucho offense burst to life over their weekend, pounding out 29 hits to win their game against Vine Valley Athletic League foe Sonoma 10-0 on Friday and 11-5 in a non-league game over Windsor on Saturday.

The wins completed a perfect 3-0 week for the Gauchos, and move their overall record to an impressive 9 -1 while also keeping their VVAL record unblemished at 7-0.

Johnson was almost perfect from the mound on Friday in a dominating performance. He commanded all three of his pitches, and had something to prove after taking Casa's only loss of the year the week prior. Except for a Casa infield error, Johnson would have had a perfect game. He settled for the no-hitter. He struck out eight along the way.

"We could tell from Evan's first pitches that he was dialed in. He only threw 10 pitches that weren't strikes on the day. It was a brilliant performance," said Gaucho head coach Pete Sikora.

Meanwhile, the Gaucho offense got rolling in the first inning and kept the pedal to the metal all weekend.

Nick Tobin's double drove in Lucas Schaefer who had singled to get Casa's scoring going.

The Gauchos added five runs in the second inning, three in the fourth and completed their scoring with one run in the fifth.

Schaefer and Tobin led the way with three hits each, and each had two doubles. Tobin added an impressive home run to left, as well, to give him four RBIs on the day.

Jake McCoy and Mason Cox each had two hits and Gavin Ochoa drove in two runs.

On Saturday, the Gauchos traded early jabs with a good Windsor team before putting the game away in the final two innings.

Gaucho starter Tobin struggled out of the gate, and gave up five runs in his 2 1/3 innings of work before yielding to eventual winning pitcher Jake Lannert. McCoy came on in the final two innings to help secure the win for Casa.

"Lannert did a great job for us today in his first outing of the year" said Sikora of the senior. "We brought him into the game in a tough bases-loaded jam early in the game, and he limited the damage.That was his first varsity win and well deserved."

Casa jumped out to a 2 - 0 lead in the bottom of the first with Schaefer and Tobin again getting things going with a single and double. McCoy's RBI single plated Tobin.

Windsor put up three on Casa in the top of the second, but Casa punched back to tie the game in the bottom of the inning as shortstop Dylan Petersen doubled to left and advanced to third on a passed ball. Johnson's squeeze bunt tied the score.

Windsor took a 5 - 3 lead in the top of the third with Lannert entering the game with one out to end the scoring for Windsor on the day.

Another Petersen double drove in Ochoa who had also doubled in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Windsor's lead to 5 - 4. Casa then exploded for four runs in the fifth inning and three in the sixth to put the game away.

In the fourth, another Schaefer single, Tobin's hit by pitch and a Cox walk loaded the bases with no outs. Scahefer scored on a wild pitch to tie the game and then McCoy's double in the left-field gap gave Casa the final lead.

Schaefer ended the day with two hits and scored three runs while McCoy's three-hit day gave him four RBIs. Ochoa also pounded out three hits, including two doubles and two RBIs. Shortstop Petersen would have had a four-hit day except for a diving effort from Windsor's left fielder.

Another stellar pitching performance from Gavin Ochoa at Napa high school resulted in a 2 - 1 Casa Grande baseball win on Wednesday, running Casa's season record to 7 -1 while also keeping the Gauchos unbeaten (6 - 0) in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Ochoa ran his season record to five wins in as many chances with his complete-game effort, limiting Napa to one earned run and lowering his ERA to a tidy 1.67 on the year. He scattered six hits while striking out 10.

Casa’s offense struggled a bit in the windy conditions, but the Gauchos made the most out of their six hits.

As usual, Isaac Sheeks (.551 batting average)) led off the game with a single and promptly stole second and third bases. Nick Tobin's single gave Casa its first run. The teams traded scoreless innings until the fifth when Johnson's bunt single got the Gauchos’ offense going. Johnson stole second and then scored on Kaden Ramirez's RBI single.

Napa made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh when a single and unsuccessful attempt at a force out at second base gave it life with one out. A tiring Ochoa got the second out on a strikeout, but a Napa single scored its first run.

The usually reliable Gaucho defense had a mental error on the cutoff that allowed the tying run and winning runs to advance to second and third base. Ochoa then earned the win by getting the final Napa out on a sharply hit ground ball to first baseman Tobin.

"Pitching and defense have certainly been the keys to our success so far" said Sikora. "We know there is more in the tank offensively and we're going to find a way to unlock that potential.”