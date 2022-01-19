No league playoffs in VVAL

The Vine Valley Athletic League has joined the North Bay League in canceling post-season league playoffs. The dates will be used to play regular-season league playoff games postponed by COVID issues.

Post-season North Coast Section and other California Interscholastic Federation games will still be played.

The three Sonoma County schools in the VVAL – Sonoma Valley, Petaluma and Casa Grande – will continue to allow a maximum of 50 persons in the gym for any game through at least Feb. 11.

Napa County schools – Napa, Vintage, American Canyon and Justin-Siena – have no restrictions on gym attendance.

“We will follow all protocols,” said VVAL Commissioner Bob Boles, athletic director at Sonoma Valley High School. “We all want a safe environment for our students.”