No practice, no season, no problem for Petaluma wrestler

Petaluma High’s Logan Pomi stepped off the softball diamond and onto a wrestling mat last week. With only a couple of practices, she finished seventh in a statewide wrestling tournament.

A California Interscholastic Federation state-tournament qualifier last season, the senior chose to play softball this spring because of a limited wrestling season that included no CIF post-season tournaments. Petaluma High School athletes were not allowed to compete in two sports simultaneously.

After the high school softball season ended, Pomi had a couple of wrestling practices.

Once school-year ended, a private club organized the California State Invitational, inviting many of the best high school wrestlers in the state.

Pomi wrestled in the 145-pound class and lost her first match. Despite the start and lack of practice, she battled back to take seventh in what is the only state tournament California seniors will have.

“There isn’t anything in the world she can’t do,” said impressed Petaluma girls wrestling coach Mike Butts. “She proved it in the tournament. She is simply amazing. To lose her first match and then finish among the top eight in the state is outstanding.”

Pomi finished 3-2 in on-mat matches in the tournament, with all three wins coming by pins. In the medal match for seventh place, she pinned Analysia Leon from Pioneer Valley in just 58 seconds.

Pomi was expecting an outstanding wrestling season this winter after earning All-Vine Valley Athletic League honors as a junior, and finishing third in the North Coast Section Tournament to earn a trip to state.

Instead, when the NCS ruling prevented her from wrestling in post-season tournaments and limited competition to exhibition dual matches, she switched to softball, much to the delight of coach Kurt Jastrow.

On the diamond she hit .491 with 26 hits in 16 games, knocked in a team-leading 22 runs and hit five home runs, second on the team.