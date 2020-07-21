No prep sports this year; seasons start in January

There will be no more high school sports this year.

That is the bad part of a mandate handed down by the California Interscholastic Federation this week. The good news is that all sports can play full schedules, including playoffs during the upcoming school year. Of course, sports, like all school activities are subject to state and local regulations.

What the CIF decided was to divide high school sports into two seasons, fall and spring. It was left to individual sections to determine exact starting dates.

Fall sports include: cross country, field hockey, football, gymnastics, traditional competitive cheer, volleyball and water polo. Practices for those sports would start on Dec. 14, but games would not be played until January. The earliest a team could play a football game would be Jan. 6.

SUMNER FOWLER/FOR THE ARGUS-COURIER Football for Casa Grande’s Gauchos will start in January.

Spring sports include: Badminton, baseball, basketball, competitive sport cheer (stunt), golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming, tennis, track and field and wrestling. Practices will generally start the first or second week in April.

The plan calls for full seasons for all sports, including North Coast Section playoffs and CIF Nor-Cal and state championships, although the regional and state championship competitions will be confined to no longer than one week.

In a statement on the NCS website, NCS Commissioner of Athletics Pat Cruckshank said in part: “All of us know the importance of education-based athletics to our student/athletes, schools and communities. This calendar considers the physical, mental, emotional and social well-being of those students that we are so fortunate to serve in our section and throughout the state. This upcoming school year will require creativity, flexibility and working together to best serve those student/athletes.”

The CIF has suspended its restrictions on athletes competing on high school and club sports simultaneously and will allow participation on both at the same time. In addition, athletes will be allowed to participate in more than one high school sport in the same season.

The CIF cautioned that the schedule released this week is subject to changing conditions. The release said, in part: “We are continuously monitoring the directive and guidelines released from the Governor’s Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health and local county health departments and agencies as these directive and guidelines are followed by our member schools and school districts with student health and safety at the forefront.”