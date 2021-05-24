No score, but much action in Casa vs. Petaluma girls soccer match

In a battle between local girls soccer teams with contrasting styles of play, Vine Valley Athletic League-leading Casa Grande and Petaluma played to a scoreless standoff for the second time during the pandemic-shortened season.

With no playoffs in the North Coast Section this season, there was no shoot-out in either game. It was Senior Night at Casa Grande, and the high-scoring Gaucho senior players were introduced before the game along with family members who were provided a special bleacher to witness things up close and personal.

The crowd on the visitors side also filled in quite well with Trojan supporters who were not shy in making racket when Petaluma threatened.

Among the Casa seniors honored for the defending VVAL champs was Erin Stanley, a decorated four-year player for Coach Vinnie Cortezzo. Stanley was named the Outstanding Offensive Player in the VVAL as the Gauchos rolled to the league title and two rounds in the Division II playoffs the last time there was a soccer season .

“Our other seniors honored were Marisol Vargas, Sophia Loveless, Isabelle Geohagen and Brenna Barich,” noted Cortezzo. “We generally start four of them, and the other is the first off the bench. I was happy to get this shortened season because of our seniors. They have worked so hard and missed a lot. The games were everything for them.

“I was a little disappointed in the outcome of the game because I think we are a bit deeper overall, but credit Deegan (Babala) and Petaluma. They had a game plan and played very well defensively.”

Casa Grande appeared to be a much quicker team, and the Gauchos dominated ball possession especially in the second half. The problem was that a feisty bunch of Trojans came to play defense and they executed very well. Stanley was covered down the right sideline by Petaluma freshman Sunny Schultz who did a masterful job of staying with the fast Gaucho outside scoring threat. The young Trojans looked to enjoy defense, and came across town to win.

Standouts for Petaluma, along with Schultz were goalkeeper Silvania Sessi, along with forward Marley Sutter and midfielder Katie Hale who will both return next season. Sessi made the save of the contest with a full lay-out in front of the net denying a Gaucho attempt at a goal.

“They doubled Erin Stanley and their strategy worked,” noted Cortezzo. “Actually we assigned two players to Charlotte Crysdale for them because she is one of the the most dangerous Petaluma offensive players, along with Eleanor Burnett.”

Crysdale leads the Trojans in assists for the season. She came up a bit lame at the end of the game and had to be helped from the field.

“I talked to her after the game, and she is going to be okay,” said Cortezzo.

Cortezzo and Babala both work for the North Coast Club soccer organization, and they know each other quite well. Most of the players on both teams have come up from that AAU grouping of teams.