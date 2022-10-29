St. Vincent High School’s football Mustangs needed no tricks to treat themselves to a 43-6 victory over Healdsburg’s overmatched Greyhounds Friday night.

Playing under rented lights on their home Yarbrough Field, the Mustangs scored on their second play from scrimmage and romped from there, giving every player, including all junior varsity players, game action before the quickly-played contest was completed.

It seems strange to label a one-sided game between an unbeaten team and a winless opponent big, but this was huge for the now 9-0 Mustangs against the now 0-9 Greyhounds. It set up next Saturday afternoon’s Mustang showdown against Maria Carrillo for the North Bay League Redwood championship.

For St. Vincent, that game could be historic. A win would make the 2022 version of the Mustangs the first St. Vincent team ever to complete a 10-0 regular season.

Maria Carrillo played a non-league game against undefeated Saint Mary’s of Albany Friday night. Regardless of the outcome of that game, the Pumas will take a 3-1 NBL Redwood record into their match with the Mustangs and a chance to share the league title if they win.

All that would have been lost had the Mustangs tripped over Healdsburg Friday night. That wasn’t about to happen. “We’ve been steady all season,” said St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog.

They didn’t let up in this one, although they did clear the bench, playing almost all junior varsity players - mostly freshmen and sophomores - for the entire second half.

“It was fun for our kids,” the coach noted. “Every kid in our program got into the game. They are all excited.”

It took St. Vincent’s all-league running back Kai Hall two plays to light the Mustang side of the scoreboard. He ran over three would-be tacklers in his first carry going 58 yards to the 2-yard line and 2 yards for the touchdown in his second.

In St.Vincent’s second possession, Hall zoomed 48 yards, going all the way into the end zone this time. In less than 4 minutes and on only 3 carries Hall had already gone over the 100-yard mark (105) in rushing. He played only the first half and finished with 194 yards on 10 carries. Before the half and his game had ended he added a third touchdown on a 40-yard run, and would have surpassed 200 yards if another 40-yard burst into the end zone not been called back by a penalty.

Hall wasn’t the only one to add to the first-half festivities. Nathan Rooks raced 37 yards for a first-quarter score and freshman quarterback Gabe Casanovas ran his team 70 yards, covering the final 40 for the score. The impressive ninth grader carried his team to the 2-yard line in the second half, but the Mustangs came away empty when they fumbled short of the goal.

Defensively, the Mustangs swarmed all over the Greyhounds, never letting them gain any momentum. Both Nathan and Malcolm Rooks had interceptions in the half.

The Mustangs punctuated the one-sided first half with a 20-yard scoring pass from first-string quarterback Jaret Bosarge to Nico Antonini.

With the consent of both coaches, officials went to a running clock even before the end of the first half.

With St. Vincent making sure everyone participated, the game was pretty even through the rapidly played second half.

Healdsburg quarterback Jeremiah Michener, Jr., who, along with running back Cameron Pippi, was pretty much the entire Greyhound offense, finally took his team into the end zone late in the game, scoring on a 9-yard run.

The touchdown did little to slow what the Mustangs hope will be a gallop into the history books next week.