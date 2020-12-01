No state meet; cross country tradition halted by pandemic

In a normal year, the way Santa Rosa High distance runner Andrew McKamey spent this Thanksgiving might have been frowned upon.

For years, the CIF State Cross Country Championship has been run at Woodward Park in Fresno two days after Thanksgiving. That means athletes aren’t likely to gorge themselves at the festive meal as many of us do and it means that coaches are often keeping one eye on the turkey and another on the to-do list to complete before the four-hour drive to central California the following day.

So in a normal year, McKamey, a senior with a strong shot at racing at state, would have likely been tasked with a shakeout run before sitting down to the holiday meal. This year, McKamey didn’t run. He decided to go for a 94-mile bike ride to gin up an appetite for Thanksgiving.

After all, he didn’t need to save his legs for anything.

For the first time in memory, the state cross country championship, an event that draws some of the fastest distance runners in the nation, was not run the weekend after Thanksgiving. McKamey wasn’t there and neither were the Maria Carrillo Pumas, a boys and girls program that sends teams to Fresno like clockwork. The super-strong Casa Grande Gauchos didn’t go either. The coronavirus has put so much of everything on hold, including fall sports.

With the pandemic still raging, the when and the where and the how of high school athletics are still being sorted out. Athletes and coaches in fall sports are under strict health and safety guidelines that allow summer-type conditioning work but nothing more.

Hence, McKamey’s monster ride when normally he would have been asked to jog, stretch and rest.

“Usually right now I’d be in my best running shape for the season,” he said. “But right now I’m not in my best running shape because I have kind of tapered back training because I don’t want to peak now if the state meet is in March.”

“If” being the operative word in just about everything as it relates to high school sports in 2020-21. Sports normally scheduled for the fall season ― football, volleyball and cross country ― are on hold and not scheduled for their official start until Dec. 7. And with the virus surging across the state and Sonoma County stuck in the most restrictive cororanvirus tier, even that date isn’t set in stone.

So when the biggest race of the year has been held two days after Thanksgiving for eons, suddenly having nothing on the calendar this holiday weekend can feel weird, said Carl Triola, head cross country coach at Casa Grande ― a program that was a strong contender to send a loaded boys team to the state meet.

“Usually I’d be hustling around,” readying for the trip to Fresno, he said of his Thanksgiving Day. This year, he said he was a little light on the hustle and a little heavy on the hover.

“I was hovering around my wife more than I usually would be,” he said of Thanksgiving dinner. “That was the biggest change for me.”

And for his wife, too, apparently.

“She said, ‘I’ll call you when I need you,’” he said.

It seems everybody has been forced to re-imagine their holiday weekend.

For Santa Rosa head coach Carrie Joseph, the state meet can dominate the whole week leading up to it and run right through the holiday.

“The whole week, if you have a kid or team going to state, your whole schedule is transformed, it’s not so much Thanksgiving-centric, but state-centric,” she said.

Perhaps nobody in Sonoma County knows this better than Maria Carrillo cross country coach Greg Fogg. By his count, the Pumas have sent at least one athlete, and in many cases two full teams, to the state championship every year since 2004.

Thanksgiving has come second for Puma cross country families for ages.

On a normal post-Thanksgiving Friday afternoon, Fogg would have directed a parent caravan to depart from school around 10 a.m. and reconvene again at Woodward Park at 3 p.m. for a run-through on the course and some last-minute stretches before a team dinner.

“It’s nothing but excitement. It’s just our Disneyland,” he said.

This year, Friday afternoon saw him painting a swing at this Santa Rosa home. No caravans, no practices, no run-throughs. He had given the team the week off.

“I started coaching in 2004 and we have gone to the state meet every year,” he said. “It’s just woven in, it’s what we do. It’s weird, it’s surreal. It feels a little bit selfish, but I look forward to it every year.”

Casa Grande senior Nolan Hosbein was looking forward to this weekend, too. He was part of the Casa Grande team that made it to state last year, a team that returns some speedsters who could make a splash. Had everything gone to plan, that splash would have been Saturday.

“I think we were really looking forward to that, and how much strength we had,” he said. “I will definitely be thinking about what would have been at state.”

But for Hosbein and others, the simple act of running has brought solace in uneasy and incredibly unpredictable times. Whereas other activities ― school, get-togethers ― have been dramatically restricted, running has not. Hosbein can get out and do his thing almost at will. And for that, he’s thankful.

“For me, running is enjoyable, and I think it is for everyone on our team. It’s one thing you can keep doing ― you are outdoors and you are away from people,” he said “It keeps everyone sane.”

So Hosbein and McKamey and others said they will keep doing it, keeping hope afloat that a season, and perhaps a state championship, can still be raced this spring.

