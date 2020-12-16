No team practice no problem for soccer players

While high school soccer players wait out the start of their season as the nation battles through the Covid-19 pandemic, they need not remain idle, nor do they have to wait for team training and practice.

Casa Grande coaches Jordan Schlau and Kevin Richardson have some advice on how young soccer players can safely improve their skills by working on their own.

“Soccer skills are perishable, so touching the ball with lots of repetition keeps those skills sharp,” explained Richardson. “In early Covid, professional players resorted to juggling toilet paper and tennis balls. Soccer is a team sport and at the end of day the best training is with a team, but small skills are vital to every player and can be practiced on your own.

Grab a ball and find a wall.”

Among the specific tips offered by Schlau and Richardson:

*Pass and receive off the wall. Try to pick specific spots on wall to improve your accuracy.

*Try standing 6 feet from wall and rapid one touch using both feet. Good chance to work on weaker foot.

*Find a safe street curb to practice passing and receiving. Typically ball back will be more erratic but a chance to work on adjusting.

*Use the wall to work on throw ins and receiving the rebound.

*If you’re a keeper, try throwing a tennis ball and catching rebound to fine tune hand/eye coordination.

*.Keepers can also use wall to practice delivery to start attack as keepers are very often first line of attack.

*Work on ball juggling.

*Try to improve all the time and maybe add a fancy trick to impress your friends and coaches when games resume.

*Set up some sort of course to work on dribbling skills. Try to move in all directions and add change of direction as much as possible. If you don’t have cones use extra balls or really anything on hand.

*Mainly be imaginative and try to get lots of touches on ball. If players do some running or sprints try to add a ball.