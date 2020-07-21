Nor-Cal Speed Boxing keeps punching

Nor Call Speed Boxing has taken some punches, but the dream of Tony Mowers is still on its feet and punching back against the one-two combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and a battered economy.

“It is definitely a challenge,” Mowers said, “but we’re going to make it.”

Mowers’ Second Street facility is one of the few boxing facilities in the North Bay, featuring a full-size boxing ring, punching and speed bags, weights and a full complement of boxing apparatus. It is home to professional and amateur boxers as well youths of all ages who are beginning and checking out the sport.

It isn’t all about boxing. The facility offers training for all manner of physical fitness with an emphasis in improving speed. But, the heart of Nor Cal Speed is “Boxing.”

Starting from scratch in a warehouse-type facility, with help from wife, Jill, trainer Brandon Singh and others, Mowers, a former youth and high school coach, transformed the facility into a bustling athletic facility. Things were growing to the point where, last year, he was able to expand, adding more bags and other equipment and a new turf area for jump rope and other outdoor workout activities.

At one point, Nor Cal had as many as 50 people of all ages rotating in and out, some serious about boxing, some learning the sport and some just trying out.

Mowers was has a special passion for helping the younger set. He said he uses Nor Cal and Boxing to teach youngsters about the importance of hard work, goal setting and commitment to both a sport and the classroom.

His wife has been involved in her husband’s hobby, turned passion, from the beginning, and serves as treasurer and in a multitude of other capacities, including handling marketing, communications and operations.

Singh, a former Casa Grande High School player, works as an in-house trainer, developing training programs and working directly with athletes.

It was a combination that was working well, until….

The pandemic came along.

With shut down orders and people forced to stay in their home, boxing and other physical activities took a gut punch, and Nor Cal speed Boxing was no exception. “When we were allowed to open, a lot of people didn’t come back,” Mowers observed.

Now back in business, Mowers said he is taking a lot of precautions, to keep gym users safe, continually sanitizing all equipment. maintaining distancing between those who are training and making sure each participant have his on personal equipment such as gym bags and hand wraps. “We’re trying to follow all the rules,” he said.

“We do more work outside on the free weights and sleds. And we’re more spread out.”

Mowers is determined to stick it out to the final bell.

“I built this place on my own, and I’m not going to give up on it now,” he said.