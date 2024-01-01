Young Petalumans from kindergarten to second grade are invited to take part in a winter basketball league at the Boys and Girls Club starting this Sunday, with the sign-up deadline on Friday.

The league, hosted by the North Bay Basketball Academy, welcomes boys and girls and is both instructional and recreational. It runs every Sunday at 203 Maria Dr. from Jan. 7 to Feb. 11.

“We run this program to teach the fundamentals of basketball at a young age, (and) we also allow them to learn how to compete,” said Nick Iacopi, associate director of the program’s Sonoma County sector.

The first half of each session includes a 45-minute practice focusing on the fundamentals of ball handling, shooting and offensive footwork. That will be followed by a 45-minute game taking place immediately after practice.

Registration costs $199 per player. Late registration may be possible provided spots are still available. Those looking to register after the Jan. 5 deadline can contact Kyle Winter directly at kyle@northbaybasketballacademy.com. For more go to northbaybasketball.com.