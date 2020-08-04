North Coast FC works on skills, but no games in sight

Following months of mandatory closure due to the coronavirus by concerned county health and city recreation officials, the City of Petaluma has gradually pulled the barriers leading into the community sports complex on Washington Street. Through the main gate has streamed many youth soccer enthusiasts in all shapes and sizes anxious to resume recreation and club ball activities on a limited basis. There have been small group practices spotted at Lucchesi Park as well.

One team returning to the artificial surface at the sports complex is the North Coast FC 05 squad made up of high school and junior high-aged girls from the Petaluma.

The girls are mentored by veteran Casa Grande varsity soccer coach Vinnie Cortezzo. Casa Grande had a banner championship varsity girls winter season in 2019-20 with only one blemish on its Vine Valley Athletic League record, a 0-0 tie at home against rival Petaluma. The Lady Gauchos claimed the league title while the runner up T-Girls advanced to the North Coast Section Division II semifinals with a victory over favored El Cerrito.

Missing during the shutdown was the repetition of soccer drills for both boys and girls teams which include such technical skills as dribbling, passing, chipping and dodging that can’t be honed alone in practices. Repetition is a necessary function of the practices usually engaged by teams at Washington Park throughout the week.

Passing the soccer ball while moving is reinforced with a succession of drills that prepare young players for the anxiety of real competition in scheduled games.

It’s not an open gate policy at the Washington site. During the weekend, gates were relocked with only a single cyclist venturing back to the playing fields. Caution is still the priority of Parks and Rec officials.

“We submitted a list of protocols for our practices to the county, and I think they exceed even those the health officials require,” said Cortezzo. “The team is working on drills only. Of course, the girls would like to play game-situation scrimmages. I do see a light at the end of the tunnel though, the girls are improving quite a bit in fundamental skills. There is no touching in our practices, each girl plays in her own perimeter.”

The North Coast team doesn’t usually play in a league during the summer months, but there were weekend tournaments for regular competition prior to the pandemic. There has been a big regular tournament in the San Diego area for several years, but there hasn’t been anything official scheduled as yet.

“We have gone there in the past, but I’m not confident that anybody is going to be playing much until things change. Maybe the travel teams can get things going in the spring,” said Cortezzo.

Most of the roster of the North Coast squad will be headed to Casa Grande High School this spring when the season is cleared to begin.

Present team members include: Maci Bentivegna , Casa Grande ; Heather Burggraf , Casa Grande; Kyndall Carpenter Kenilworth ; Katarina Cespedes, St.Vincent; Katie Curran, Kenilworth; Stacy Gomez Blancas, Rancho Cotate ; Makayla Gutt, Kenilworth; Katie Hale, Petaluma; Katie Hancock, Casa Grande; Abigail Janson, Novato; Natalie Labonowski, Casa Grande; Erica Marquardt, Casa Grande; Jessica Martinez, Casa Grande; Lauren Reposa, Kenilworth and Isabel Thors , Casa Grande .

The California Interscholastic Federation move of soccer to the spring season in 2021 on a one -year basis is going to create concerns for Cortezzo and some of his players. Lacrosse and girls basketball will also be played in the same season which will create conflicts for practice sites and team practices.

“We have one player (Natalie Labonowski) who was our third leading goal scorer last season, who is very good at Lacrosse. I haven’t had time to completely think out sharing players, but it might pressure the athletes to make a decision between the two sports,” Cortezzo said.

“We have a good relationship with athletic director Rick O’Brien, but there might have to be some sharing of players and practice facilities. Our team from last year might have girls who would be interested in basketball too.”

Cortezzo also noted that the CIF will allow girls soccer players to play on both high school and club teams at the same time. “There might be a battle for game and practice time,” he said. “Injuries might also be more common if players try to do too much.”