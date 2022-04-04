Nothin’ But Net basketball camp sets spring dates

Nothin’ But Net, the granddaddy of Petaluma summer basketball camps, returns for a 37th year this spring.

Using the same format it has used for more than three decades, there will be two camps, one for boys and girls in grades three through eight in June and another, more competitive, camp for boys and girls going into grades five through nine in July.

The camps are directed by former Petaluma High School boys basketball coach Eric Hoppes and former Petaluma High girls basketball coach Doug Johnson with instruction by players from local high school teams.

An individual skills camp for girls in grades three through eight will be held June 13 through June 17 at Kenilworth Junior High School. The skills camp for boys in grades three through eight will be at Kenilworth June 20 through June 24.

The camp will include 30 hours of instruction, a camp basketball and t-shirt, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position skills and instruction and reinforcement of fundamentals.

There is a price break for registration made before May 11.

Competition camp runs from July 11 through July 15 at Petaluma Junior High.

The camp includes 30 hours of instruction, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundaments and position and team drills.

There is a price break for registration made by June 25.

For both camps, family discounts are available.

To register, visit the website at www.nothin-but-net.org. For more information, call Hoppes at 766-9963 or by email at ehcoach13@yahoo.com.