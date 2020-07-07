Nothin’ But Net basketball camps return

Nothin’ But Net, Petaluma’s longest-running summer youth basketball camp, is still a go, with only a change in the date and location of the Individual Skills Camp for boys and girls in grades 3-8.

The boys camp will be held Aug. 3-7, while the girls camp will be July 27-31. The girls camp will be at Petaluma High School, while the boys camp and the Competition Camp will continued to be held at Petaluma Junior High.

The skills camp will be from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day with the gym opening at 8:30 a.m.

The Individual Skills Camp includes 30 hours of instruction, a camp T-shirt, a camp basketball, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, position drills and fundamentals reinforcement.

The Nothin’ But Net Team Competition Camp for both boys and girls going into grades 5-9 is still on as scheduled for July 6-10 at Petaluma Junior High.

The Competition Camp includes 30 hours of instruction and games, a camp reversible jersey, camp awards, a written evaluation, individual competition, team competition, fundamentals and position and team drills.

Co-directors of the Nothin’ But Net camps are former Petaluma High girls basketball coach Doug Johnson and former Petaluma High boys basketball coach Eric Hoppes. Local coaches and athletes will assist at the camp.

To register or for more information, contact Hoppes at 766-9963 or email ehcoach13@yahoo.com.