Ochoa pitchers pitches Casa Grande to another baseball win

Gauchos remain unbeaten in VVAL play

Another stellar pitching performance from Gavin Ochoa at Napa high school resulted in a 2-1 Casa Grande baseball win on Wednesday, running Casa's season record to 7 -1 while also keeping the Gauchos unbeaten (6 - 0) in Vine Valley Athletic League play.

Ochoa ran his season record to five wins in as many chances with his complete-game effort, limiting Napa to one earned run and lowering his ERA to a tidy 1.67 on the year. He scattered six hits while striking out 10.

Casa’s offense struggled a bit in the windy conditions, but the Gauchos made the most out of their six hits.

As usual, Isaac Sheeks (.551 batting average)) led of the game with a single and promptly stole second and third bases. Nick Tobin's single gave Casa its first run. The teams traded scoreless innings until the fifth when Evan Johnson's bunt single got the Gauchos’ offense going. Johnson stole second and then scored on Kaden Ramirez's RBI single.

Napa made things interesting in the bottom of the seventh when a single and an unsuccessful attempt at a force out at second base gave it life with one out. A tiring Ochoa got the second out on a strikeout, but a Napa single scored its first run.

The usually reliable Gaucho defense had a mental error on the cutoff that allowed the potential tying and winning runs to advance to second and third base. Ochoa then earned the win by getting the final Napa out on a sharply hit ground ball to first baseman Tobin.

"Pitching and defense have certainly been the keys to our success so far" said Casa's Coach Pete Sikora. "We know there is more in the tank offensively and we're going to find a way to unlock that potential. We're proud of the guys for completing the first rotation through our league round robin undefeated, but there is more work to do."