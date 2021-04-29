Ochoa strikes out 10 in Casa Grande baseball win over Petaluma

Gavin Ochoa missed his spot in the first inning, but after that was pretty much spot on for the rest of the game, pitching Casa Grande’s baseball Gauchos to an 8-3 win over rival Petaluma Wednesday afternoon on the Trojan diamond.

Ochoa put what appeared to be a fast ball too high and too centered to Garett Lewis in the bottom half of the opening inning and the slugging senior soared it over the left-field fence for two runs to temporarily tie the contest after Casa had scored two of its own in the top of the inning.

“I missed my spot and Garett is a good hitter,” the pitcher explained.

Petaluma had seven hits and smacked several balls deep into the outer garden. But the Casa pitcher was dominant, striking out 10 in seven innings. He walked just one.

“The composure he showed to battle back was truly remarkable,” said Casa Grande coach Pete Sikora.

“Gavin’s outing did not surprise me,” said Petaluma coach Jim Selvitella. “He is a very good pitcher and he is very familiar with our mound.”

Ochoa pitched for Petaluma as a sophomore in 2019 before transferring to Casa Grande and missing his entire junior season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The victory was the fourth without a loss for the Gauchos. “That was a big win for us, but it is still early,” said Sikora. “We still have a long way to go.”

Petaluma is now 2-1.

Casa Grande collected seven hits off Petaluma pitcher Julian Garrahan, but also received four walks.

“We have been working hard at laying off the breaking ball,” Sikora said.

Petaluma hurt its pitcher with four errors, most coming at critical junctures in the encounter.

“Julian is a battler, but his defense let him down,” said Selvitella. “We had our opportunities and didn’t come through and we gave them too many opportunities.”

Casa Grande left the dugout swinging with leadoff hitter Isaac Sheeks smacking a single and Lucas Schaefer slamming a double to deep right-center. Before they stopped running, both were in the vicinity of third base. Petaluma helped the Gauchos solve their problem by throwing the ball away to allow Sheeks to score. Schaefer later tallied on Zane Bennet’s RBI ground out.

Mark Wolbert started the Petaluma offense with the first of his three hits to set up Lewis for two-run blast and a tie game.

Petaluma put runners on base in each of the next four innings, but only scored in the fifth when a Casa infield error provided an unearned run.

Meanwhile Casa Grande took advantage of two Petaluma errors and a hit by Nick Tobin for two runs in the third, and added three with three hits, two walks and a Trojan error in the sixth.

Nick Tobin climaxed the Casa victory with a big fly over the left field fence for its eighth run in the seventh.

Sheets and Nick Tobin each had two hits for the Gauchos.