On the job training for young Mustang nettters

St. Vincent opened North Bay League Redwood volleyball play on Tuesday evening by dropping a 3-0 decision to Rancho Cotate on the DeCarli Gym floor.

The slowly developing Mustangs, in a total rebuilding season under first year coach Karina Sundberg, were no match for the Cougars as the visitors improved to 6-8 for the season.

The Cougars got off to a very strong start and coasted home 25-2, 25-14 and 25-16. Rancho was paced by senior middle hitter Taylor Melland who averaged 14 kills per match going into the contest. Melland consistently found open spots in the St. Vincent defense in the back of their slow-reacting back line defense.

As the match got to the later stages, middle hitter Lua Siolo took command by anchoring the center of the net on both offense and defense. Melland was aided by the sets made by junior assist leader Abby Johnson who gave her teammates soft shots to put away in all three sets.

The defending Redwood Division Cougars now hold victories over the Mustangs, Petaluma and Casa Grande. They are one game out in the race for a post season playoff berth in the North Coast Section Division III.

St. Vincent lost the heart of the club from last season, including senior Sophia Skubic and kills leader Katarina Cespedes, but coach Karina Sunberg took a long-range approach to the job facing her in the present and future seasons.

“Realistically, it will take a few seasons to be competitive in this league,” she said. “Right now we don’t have enough players who have played the game of volleyball that quickly respond to tough situations on the court. Volleyball is a team sport and not a game for individuals.

“Ava Sullivan, Vanessa Rios and Sena Mughannam have all stepped up their game this year and improved tremendously.

The Mustangs, now 0-8 and with only two set wins under their belts, had their moments against the Cougars. Sullivan had a notable match, especially in the second set when the Mustangs came alive to narrow the margin to 22-14 before falling to the taller Cougars.

The third set was well played by both teams and the Mustangs had some strong moments with senior Mughannam leading the way with some impressive digs and sets for her teammates.

Sullivan continued to play a strong all-around game in the longest rallies of the night when St. Vincent chopped away at the lead behind noisy encouragement from Mustang fans. She had 4 kills and sophomore Kendall Barmaki showed promise with two blocks and a soft placement for a winner to narrow the score to 21-15.

Rios had to sit this one out with an ankle injury.

Overall the Mustangs played a more competitive match in the final stages with Barmaki improving with each ball put in play.

The future begins to look a little brighter despite the winless mark now held by the Mustangs after their first NBL Redwood match.

Rancho Cotate easily won the JV contest 2-0.