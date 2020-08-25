Once in the Little League World Series the fun really started

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a two-part series chronicling the 2012 Petaluma National Little League team’s run to the Little League World Series. This week, a look at the team in Williamsport and its drive to a third-place finish.

One after another an excited Petaluma National Little League baseball team introduced themselves to the ESPN network and a nationwide television audience. Their team had claimed the first Petaluma Western Regional Little League crown at San Bernardino in 2012 with a 7-5 win over Hawaii punctuated by an appeal play at third base.

Within hours, the boys and coaches were spirited across the nation to Williamsport Penn. for the first-ever appearance by a Petaluma team in the Little League World Series.

“My name is Cole Tomei,” said the dependable Nationals third baseman midway through the pregame television introduction ritual. “My favorite ball player is Josh Reddick.” It was a special time for all the kids from northern California who were wearing new uniforms provided by the National Little League organization. They were now the West in the eight-team bracket about to play a double-elimination tournament for the right to meet the winner of the International bracket that included the always powerful Japanese squad.

It was a focused bunch of players from Petaluma who took part in the fun atmosphere at Williamsport, but they never lost sight of their goal of playing to the best of their abilities. “I never once had any thoughts of stepping away from our goal,” said manager Eric Smith. “The kids had worked so hard to get there.”

Overall, 16 teams competed for the Little League World Series title in 2012, and only four were left standing on the final day of play. Petaluma was one of those teams, and won its final game in front of a national television audience. After dropping an extra-inning battle to Tennessee for the US title before more than 24,000 fans, the Nationals bounced back to defeat Panama, 12-4, in their final crossover game behind the pitching of Logan Douglas. The win made the long plane flight home to greet many applauding local fans a happy one.

Somehow, a big contingent of fans from Petaluma made it across the country in a frantic short period of time to follow the progress of their favorite ball club in 2012. Bolstered by support from the Little League organization and many generous donations, most of the family members who could clear their schedules in August were able to make the journey to Williamsport. Those who could not make it were able to follow the progress of the Nationals on ESPN and in a theater at the local Boulevard Cinemas. National League board member Troy Sanderson, league president Jon Bannister and others in the Nationals organization made it all work.

The stay at Williamsport for the team was one to remember. Not only was there a great feeling of comradery and shared hijinks with opposing clubs, but the players were treated like royalty with a top-of- the-line buffet menu. Laundry, both team and personal, was done for the boys every night.

Play on the diamond was the most important ingredient to the trip however. Possibly the game that set the tone for the Nationals was an opening 6-4 win over New England. Bradley Smith had a monster game for Petaluma, going four innings on the mound and limiting New England to two runs. Smith gave himself all the backing he needed with four hits including a home run and a pair of doubles.

The only stumbling block for the Petalumans came in the form of the team from Tennessee. The eventual US champs got by the Nationals, 9-6, and later scored 10 runs in the first extra inning to capture the crown. Both games were within reach in regulation, but it went in the direction of the southerners.

It took a four-run rally in the top of the sixth inning to pull out the first game for Tennessee, and it forced Petaluma into the sudden-death bracket and extra innings for the pitching staff. Kempton Brandis, Cole Tomei, and Porter Slate homered for the Nationals. Bradley Smith had his second home run of the series.

Following the first loss to Tennessee, the Petalumans quickly regrouped and rolled off three consecutive pressure-packed wins to earn their way into the US title game. The Nationals edged New Jersey, 5-4, and came back to eliminate Connecticut, 5-0, and Texas, 11-1. Danny Marzo had the big game-winning homer against New Jersey in the eighth inning.

Continued heavy hitting by Bradley Smith and Hance Smith led the way for the finalists while third baseman Tomei made some solid plays in the infield. Hance stroked a three-run homer and winning pitcher Quenton Gago struck out seven.

The US championship game was a classic played before a huge crowd in Williamsport. Petaluma fell behind, but rallied gamely for 10 runs in the final inning to force extra frames. Playing all the way back in the consolation bracket took its toll on Petaluma pitching, however, and the Nationals lost to Tennessee for the second time. Tennessee went on to lose to Japan in the final.

Petaluma played a consolation game against Panama from the International bracket on the final day, and rode home behind the relief pitching and hitting of Douglas. He struck out six batters, and got credit for the win. He and Bradley Smith had two hits each as the Nationals came home with a record of 5-2 in World Series play.

It was an all too-short time for baseball fans in Petaluma, but a few days in that August that won’t be forgotten. For awhile, the boys were celebrities, but all too soon they were back at school and blending in again with their classmates.