One win, one loss, one canceled for local teams in Piner Tournament

Despite a scoring binge against Maria Carrillo by both Casa Grande and Petaluma, neither Gauchos nor Trojans boys basketball teams had envisioned ending the year the way it came to a conclusion in Piner’s Sonoma County Classic tournament.

Both Petaluma and Casa Grande beat up on Maria Carrillo, Casa Grande thumping the Pumas 73-57 on the second day and Petaluma matching their rival’s win with a 73-47 victory on the final day. However, both local teams also lost emphatically and had games canceled by COVID.

Petaluma was beaten convincingly by eventual tournament champion Cardinal Newman 65-30 in the tournament opening game, while Casa Grande lost its first Classic game to Santa Rosa 57-38.

Petaluma ran into a buzz saw against a hot-shooting Cardinal Newman team it had beaten to win the Rose City Tournament two weeks earlier.

The Cardinals Sam Cline shot down the Trojans with 6 3-pointers for 18 points, a total matched by teammate Gavin Vogensen.

Guard Andy Bai led the cold-shooting Trojans with 10 points.

A little later in the first round, Casa Grande played well, but lost to eventual tournament finalist Santa Rosa 57-48.

Colin Patchet had his best game of the season for the Gauchos, scoring 15 points.

After the first day, things got weird.

Archie Williams from Marin County dropped out of the tournament because of COVID issues, leaving Petaluma with no one to play in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Casa Grande did have someone to play and made the most of the opportunity, blasting Maria Carrillo with its best offensive show of the season.

Logan Bailey, the Gauchos’ outside shooter, led the way with 20 points with Carson Aden adding 18 while Bandon Allred dominated the inside and contributed 16 points.

Things were reversed for the Petaluma teams on the final day of the tournament. Casa Grande did not play, while Petaluma belted Maria Carrillo.

After Archie Williams was forced to withdraw from the tournament, Casa was scheduled to play replacement Rancho Cotate, but the Gauchos had COVID issues and was forced to withdraw.

Petaluma had little trouble recording a tournament win against the Pumas. The Trojans, led by Salim Arikat and Andy Bai went on a 10-point run midway through the first quarter for a 15-5 lead and never trailed from that point on.

Arikat finished with 17 points, while Bai and Ryan Giacomini each added 13.

Cardinal Newman, after beating Petaluma in its opener, went on to win the tournament, defeating Santa Rosa 46-44 in the championship game. Cardinal Newman guard Vogenson scored 19 points in the championship game and was chosen the tournament Most Valuable Player.

The tournament results sent Petaluma into the start of Vine Valley Athletic League play with a 9-3 record, while the Gauchos enter league play with a 6-4 mark.