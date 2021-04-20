Only home football game a huge success for St. Vincent

St. Vincent School finished a football season like no other with an exclamation by hammering winless Healdsburg 58-6 in front of a big crowd on Senior Day at Yarbrough Field on Saturday afternoon.

It was the only home game on the abbreviated five-game schedule in which the Mustangs posted a record of 2-2-1 against North Bay League level competition. Games were officially sanctioned by the California Interscholastic Federation, but not all league opponents participated, and there were no playoffs.

St. Vincent Coach Trent Herzog was able to rotate his entire roster into the game dominated by the Mustangs who jumped to a commanding 50-6 halftime advantage over the Hounds behind the field generalship and running of transfer Colby Furia. The senior, who played at Cloverdale for three years until the North Central League abandoned football for this season, threw a 26-yard touchdown to Dante Antonini and kept additional drives alive by pulling down the ball and scampering for additional yardage. Furia had 68 yards on the ground, marking his best rushing effort of the season.

By the time the game had reached the second half and a running clock, St. Vincent fans were treated to the efforts of future Mustang prospects with the entry of first-year quarterback Nico Antonini and freshman running back Jack Davis. Both combined to pace the St. Vincent offense for a drive of 54 yards in the final quarter until an Antonini pass was intercepted by the Hounds on the 3-yard line.

“We are very young,” noted Herzog. “When you think of how big the schools are on our schedule this year and how many players they have to select from, our team made great progress with fewer numbers.”

The Mustangs scored in bunches down the stretch with 93 points in their final two games against North Bay League foes.

Dante Antonini had another multi-score game with a fumble recovery run for a touchdown of 21 yards, and he reached the end zone twice on passes from Furia and sophomore Eddy Stone. Overall, the constantly improving junior receiver scored 12 touchdowns on the season.

Antonini was also a stalwart defender on a warm afternoon by accounting for nine solo tackles. Cameron Rooks and Andrew Pech also had solid games on defense.

Healdsburg (0-5) did have some moments in the first quarter after forcing a Mustang punt. Quarterback Jesus Aguiano tossed a pass out to the right flat where receiver Chris Dow battled a Mustang defender for the ball, came away with it after a collision and went untouched for a 58-yard touchdown.

Aguiano was under heavy Mustang pressure all afternoon led by defender Pech and his teammates. Pech accounted for the first score of the game when he tackled a Greyhound runner inside the goal line for a two-point safety.

In one of the more exciting plays of the afternoon, 6-foot, 2-inch Mustang defender Killian Collins batted a pass by Aguiano in the air, caught his own rebound before it hit the ground and moved in untouched for a 65-yard touchdown return.

Kai Hall finished the abbreviated season as the leading St. Vincent ball carrier, scampering for a 58-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. The quick Mustang running back had seven rushes for 72 yards, including another 1-yard run for a touchdown. Hall finished the season with 523 total yards on the ground and nine touchdowns.

In a game with a big point margin between the two teams, Herzog rotated in seniors Juan Jiminez and Devaneaux Sagaral who both posted touchdown runs in their final game.

Most of the game was played in Healdsburg territory in part due to the kicking of Jiminez on kickoffs. The senior pinned the Hounds deep with boots either into the end zone or placements where there were very few blocking opportunities on returns. Jiminez was also perfect in eight PAT opportunities.