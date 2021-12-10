Only Sonoma County teams left in Rose City Tournament

The semifinals of the Rose City boys basketball tournament will be an all-Sonoma County affair as Petaluma, Rancho Cotate, Santa Rosa and host Cardinal Newman all won their first-round games.

The Friday games will be Petaluma-Santa Rosa at 6:30 p.m. with Cardinal Newman-Rancho Cotate set to follow at 8 p.m.

Cardinal Newman (3-2) opened its home tournament with a 64-34 win over Armijo (0-5). Sam Cline scored 16 points and Lucas Mauritson chipped in 10 while Chuck Oandason and Drew Krilich each had 8 points with a pair of threes for the Cardinals.

The Shasta Wolves (2-4) were upended by Rancho Cotate (3-6), which snaps a six-game losing streak. Andrew Pengel (29 points, 4 threes) and Malik Roby (23 points, 4 threes) paced the Cougars.

The other side of the bracket featured the closest game of the first round, a 69-58 Santa Rosa win over Tamalpais. The Panthers (6-2) got contributions from up and down their roster, with Will Logue and David Prudhomme leading the way with 17 points apiece. Elijah Hansen scored 14 and Nolan Frost added 12.

They’ll face a Trojans team coming off a 60-35 win over Maria Carrillo. Cole Garzoli scored 10 points and Salim Arikat 9 to lead Petaluma (2-1). Luc Guggiana scored 13 for the Pumas (2-3).

Tam-Maria Carrillo tips off the second day of play Friday at 3:30 p.m. and Shasta-Armijo will follow at 5 p.m.

Healdsburg won its first game of the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament, topping Middletown 57-46. Sam Vandenheuvel led the ʼHounds (5-1) with 22 points and Graham MacDonald chipped in 18. Healdsburg will face Ukiah (4-2) on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Windsor also moved on to the REIBT semifinals with a 72-35 win over Clear Lake. Jackson Earl, Jayden Russotti and Finn Grace each scored 15 points for the Jaguars (4-3), who will take on Justin-Siena (5-3) on Friday. The Braves took down West County 62-32 in the first round.

Cloverdale and St. Helena came away winners from the first round of the John McMillan Tournament at Cloverdale High on Thursday. The Eagles (4-0) routed Anderson Valley 86-17 while the Saints topped Elsie Allen 68-45. Round-robin play continues Friday with St. Helena-Anderson Valley at 5 p.m. and Cloverdale-Elsie Allen at 8 p.m.

St. Vincent moved to 2-0 on Friday with a 36-26 win over Summit Tamalpais. Killians Collins and Matt Kropelnicki scored 10 points each and Jake DeCarli added 6. This is the first time since the 2015-16 season that the Mustangs have opened 2-0.

Girls basketball

Read MoreWindsor, Fernley, Amador Valley and Heritage all advanced to the semifinals of the Rumble in the Jungle at Windsor High School.

The host Jaguars (1-4) beat Oakland 52-14, Amador Valley defeated Petaluma 52-31 and Fernley took down Napa 63-26 while Heritage got the better of Montgomery 64-43.

The semifinals will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday with Amador Valley-Heritage followed by Windsor-Fernley at 8 p.m.

West County took care of Credo 62-19 in the first round of the Lady Pumas Invitational at Maria Carrillo on Thursday. It was a total team effort from West County (7-2). Ellie Roan, Talia Husary and Maycee Hunter each scored 8 points while Lauren Toomer, Alex Foszcz, Sophia Silveria and Taylor Alcozer chipped in 6 apiece. Caitlyn Hence was active on defense and ended with six steals.

West County will face St. Patrick-St. Vincent on Friday in a heavyweight semifinal matchup at 8:30 p.m. The Bruins advanced with a 68-34 win over Rancho Cotate. Maria Carrillo (4-1) advanced via bye after San Marin dropped out on Wednesday due to COVID-19 issues. The Pumas will face Eureka (5-2), which beat Sonoma Valley 59-25.

Healdsburg moved on to the REIBT semifinals with a 44-33 win over Clear Lake in the first round on Wednesday. Itzel Ortiz led the Hounds (8-3) with 20 points while Hailey Webb added 16. Ashley Behrens grabbed 14 rebounds and Katy Conrad ended with 12.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.