Organizers still hopeful of West Coast Jamboree

In an effort to create alternate dates for the 21st annual West Coast Jamboree during the current pandemic, the directors of the respected East Bay girls basketball tournament have adjusted 2021 pairings to two more compact offerings. Weekends of 7 through 10 and 14 through 17 in April are now targeted.

“There are people out there who are hoping that some form of our tournament can be played,” explained veteran Jamboree official Harold Abend. “Pandemic rulings in the various counties might prohibit some teams from coming. We would like to get something going, but several county protocols are making it very challenging. I recently endorsed the coaches ‘Let Them Play’ press conference to restore prep sports a few days ago.”

According to a recent article in the Santa Rosa Press Democrat, there are only three states that presently don’t allow high school sports to be played in the midst of the threat of the Coronavirus. California is one of them.

Sonoma County is one of the counties with the most restrictions which could mean that local high schools Casa Grande, Petaluma and St. Vincent would have to bypass tourney applications this season even if basketball is played. The last Jamboree was played at 12 host sites in the East Bay and featured 148 high school girls teams including Casa Grande whose Lady Gauchos played at Jesse Bethel in Vallejo. Former coach Dan Sack and the Gauchos were the most regular from Petaluma in recent seasons and, with the help of boosters, made the Jamboree a regular sleepover visit in one of the hotels recommended by the tournament.

A huge pool of opponents were available each season in eight-team breakout competitions with many coming from the southern and central valley regions of the state.

Long time Petaluma High girls coach Doug Johnson took his T-Girls to the Quartz eight-team breakout at Alhambra High in his final campaign as coach. In previous seasons, some of the stronger Petaluma teams were paired at the then-new Heritage High in Brentwood. The last Trojan team to play in the WSJ was at Berean Christian in Walnut Creek under John Ratschin.

Art Walker was the last basketball coach to take the St.Vincent Lady Mustangs in 2016, and they last competed at a division V power level at Valley Christian in Dublin.

Coach Jeff Kositzin and the Mustangs won impressive games over Alhambra and Kennedy of Richmond in the 2009-2010 WCJ in a season when they played in the same venue with Casa, but in a different division.

Abend, a resident of Petaluma and a recognized activist with the West Coast Coast Jamboree, didn’t want to write off the tournament yet, but admitted that time was growing short to make a final decision. Venues could still be scattered throughout the East Bay from Vallejo to Livermore, if they are available when sports reconvene. Sports doubling up at many schools might make bookings more difficult. “We will have the facilities to play the games,” insisted Abend.

The West Coast Jamboree website suggests that separated multi-court facilities like Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek might be in play if high school facilities are not available.

To encourage participation in the tournament,t three divisions of play have been proposed for one season only. Elite, Premier and a first year section of junior varsity teams.Schools wishing to play four games would participate in two Saturday contests.

In the past, every effort has been made by the West Coast Jamboree committee to separate league teams and match smaller eight-team venues with teams of equal potential.

If nothing works in the pandemic-altered season, the directors might consider a non CIF-sponsored pre-school tournament featuring club teams from the same high schools much like the San Diego Classic played in August. Participating club teams would not be able to use high school titles or equipment, and they would play the same opponents, but without CIF high school sanction. It would be quite an undertaking, and the old West Coast Jamboree format would be much preferred.

Time is moving on, however, and girls basketball in California does not have a current positive outlook. If Abend and the West Coast Jamboree staff had their wish the tourney would be played in April.