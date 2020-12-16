Subscribe

Padecky: A football player with no football to play

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 15, 2020, 8:52PM
Updated 3 hours ago

The days now flow maddeningly for Rodrigo Guzman, one into another, a smooth stream that offers not even a ripple of singularity. Day follows day with a unique blandness, indistinguishable from the one that preceded it and the one that will follow. It’s Groundhog Day From Hell.

Today might be different. Guzman could spoon his cereal with his left hand instead of his right.

The senior at Santa Rosa High School will zoom his classes in the morning and then face a vacant afternoon. Been that way since November 12. It was the last day of football “practice” if that’s what you call it.

“Couldn’t even hit the blocking sled,” said the lineman who plays both ways for the Panthers. Guzman said it as if he just spat rancid milk. Disgusting. Repulsive. How could he think it was “football practice?” It wasn’t, any more than calling chess a contact sport.

“Couldn’t touch anything that could be touched by anyone else,” Guzman said vacantly. This is his story but it also the story of the kid next door to you, or the one down the street. For those of us who have left adolescence in our rear view, Guzman can help us understand.

It can start with what we say. Adults, bottled up themselves but well-intentioned, offer the usual encouragements to get past the isolation.

“Hang in there.”

“It’s only temporary.”

“Be patient.”

What does Guzman think when he hears that?

“I ignore them,” he said.

In sunnier days that response might be interpreted as youthful insolence. Now, it can only be seen as logical, reasonable. Quite possibly it is the same response we would have had as teenagers. Who are we to judge their pain and cast it off as teenage myopia? We have the benefit of taking the long view because it is the long view we have experienced.

Guzman is 17 but it was only about 10 years ago he was in kindergarten. Kindergarten! Guzman can recall playing with Pokemon cards and Nerf guns. But thinking 10 years from now? What could he see? It ain’t Nerf guns. It’s a gray void.

The Santa Rosa coaches are paying attention. Head coach Roy Keegan checks on his kids once a week. Quarterback coach Andrew Kahn has repeated a sentence so often that Rigo likes it so much, he has put it up on his bedroom wall.

“There’s a time and place for everything.”

If Kahn is right, if there’s a time and place for everything, Guzman is ready for the next time and place. With a 3.4 grade point average, he plans to go to SRJC to play football. He would like to take his 6-foot-2, 230-pound body and play at a four-year college. He is not lacking motivation. He is lacking release.

“Football is a stress reliever,” said Guzman, describing why sports are so vital to those in high school. One doesn’t have to be a social worker to understand the crazy, volatile, unpredictable world of a teenager. On a raft on a raging sea, they cling to whatever provides stability, however flimsy.

Practicing and playing the game provides structure and certainty. Keegan knows playing a sport keeps some kids in school. Keegan cancelled a week’s practice in November so his players could catch up on their homework. Football is the ultimate team sport, for even the anonymous offensive guard can collapse a play with a bad attitude or wandering attention. So football is a line in the sand. With your teammates.

“My brothers, that’s who they are,” Guzman said.

The brothers cross that line seven days a week. A knowable universe.

“But we have had to hit ‘reset button’ so often,” said Keegan, a captain with the Santa Rosa fire department for 28 years before he retired this year. Predicting the start of high school football is someone learning how to drive a manual transmission, the poor car keeps jerking to a stop.

Said Keegan, “Now rumor has it CIF will make an announcement January 19th.”

Another rumor has CIF announcing something this week.

Maybe a bake sale?

There’s no line in the sand. “It really messes with my mental health,” Guzman said. So he gets by helping to clean the house, running a mile, “running two miles if I’m feeling good.” He listens to rappers Berner and J. Cole. He plays video games. “Call of Duty, Modern Warfare” is high on the list. So is “MLB, The Show.”

“I’m hitting .500,” he said.

If every so often Guzman journeys to The Land of Make Believe, if every so often he goes to the happy place in which his only challenge is turning on an inside fastball, well, dude, enjoy the trip.

He is substituting one happy place for another, the other being football. Not everything he sees is fantastical. There was this very real thing last year.

“I didn’t know what to do!” Guzman said. “I couldn’t move! I didn’t know what to do with the ball!”

There was a lift in his word, a tilt toward a smile. It was last year in a game against Montgomery. A teammate blocked a Montgomery punt and right there in front of him was the ball, unattended, unloved. Guzman grabbed it, raced into the end zone and didn’t act like a wide receiver who just won the lottery. He just stood there, waiting further instructions.

“I thought I ran really fast,” said Guzman, a second-team all-leaguer in 2019. “But they said I was really slow.”

Never heard anyone so enjoy being slow.

“I felt like a superstar,” he said. “I could hear the crowd go ‘ooh’ and ‘aah.’”

The surprise then could only be outdone if Guzman was told four years ago that would happen. He had yet to play the game.

“I didn’t want to hit anyone,” he said. But then Guzman did. “I loved hitting someone. I loved standing over someone I blocked or tackled and smiling.”

He spoke of the sport and the moment in past tense. Something yesterday. Something far removed. As if wondering did it really happen. The game has its hooks in him. Like so many high school players, he can’t and won’t remove it. Emotions are never more real than when they happen to a teenager, and for him to know his high school career may be over, he gets quiet.

“I don’t talk,” Guzman said. “I have a mug (face). It’s a mad face. You can easily tell what I’m feeling.”

“Be patient” won’t soften that face, and it probably shouldn’t. Extraordinary times aren’t managed by something you might say about waiting for the chocolate chip cookies to come out of the oven.

That mug should be familiar, though. Adults have it, too. For one of the few times, teenagers and adults are on the same page. We all share the same frustration. We all share the same solution.

Just get through the day, Rigo. And find the smiles where you can. That’s what we are trying to do. All of us.

Remember, you once brought a crowd to gasp in wonder as you stood there in the end zone with the football. That made you feel good. I could tell. How could I not? Dude, not everyone brings a crowd to its feet.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com

