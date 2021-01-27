Padecky: Aaron’s influence as a human exceeds his influence as a player

The response came to my Friday text requesting an interview; it was as I expected.

“No more today friend. Emotionally drained. Dusty.”

Dusty Baker was taking the announcement of Hank Aaron’s passing and took it deep where close friends go, where mentors go, where words fail because a dictionary doesn’t feel big enough to supply all of them. “He meant a lot to me” would feel like a blabbering non-answer from someone who can’t figure how to make instant oatmeal.

Two hours later, the former Giants manager called and got right to it.

“Hank told my mom he would take care of me,” Baker said. He was 18. His parents had divorced. His father was opposed vehemently to Baker signing with Atlanta. Baker was still in high school, picked in the 26th round by the Braves. Santa Clara University offered a basketball scholarship. That was his other option. That’s what his father wanted. It soon became apparent, however, that his son was destined for the majors.

“Hank said, ‘If you don’t feel you have the confidence (to go pro), go to college.’ He left it up to me.”

Baker signed with the Braves, but his mother was concerned. Dusty had lived in California for all of his 18 years. He would be going to the Braves’ Double A team in Austin, Texas. It was 1967. America was a steaming racial cauldron. Baker is a Black man.

“Hank told my mom he would make sure I went to church, made my bed,” Baker said. “He would make sure I got enough sleep, ate the right things. He treated me like his son.”

Baker went silent, to measure once again the impact of the most genuine human being to ever play baseball, much less star in it. Aaron had already hit 544 homers, led the National League four times in homers, five times in RBIs. If we believe in the stereotype of an arrogant superstar, Aaron had more important things to do.

Than be a father.

“But he was,” Baker said.

The questions came fast and furious from Baker. Chief among them was how to handle being on the wrong end of the color spectrum. Baker wouldn’t be traded to Los Angeles for eight years. He would be playing in the Deep South until then. What could Aaron tell him?

“Hank told me not to leave it up to the umpires,” Baker said.

Huh?

“Steve Garvey (a white player who was a teammate when Baker was with the Dodgers) could get a fastball right down the middle of the plate and he’d take it,” Baker said. “The umpire would call it a ball. I’d get a pitch 15 inches off the plate, take it, and it’d be called a strike.

“That’s what Hank taught me. Don’t leave it to the umpires. Yes, there can be racist umpires. Hank was schooling me all the time.”

Keep calm. Eruptions usually mean the eruptions flow over the one who caused them. Not a flattering photo op. Couldn’t send that home to mom. How could Baker not trust Aaron? The man walked that talk ― Aaron played 3,298 games in the big leagues.

Hank Aaron was never ejected from a game. Never.

“Hank helped me deal,” said Baker, who doesn’t have the long fuse Aaron did.

Baker learned from Aaron how to find a way past the insults, the death threats, to be in the moment even though Aaron’s daughter was under armed guard while he chased Babe Ruth’s home run record.

Other than maybe Jackie Robinson, no player mastered the art of wearing blinders on the field any better than Hank Aaron. Yet Aaron took them off when he left the park. That may be his true gift― his influence as a human exceeds his influence as a player. Baker has said many times that Aaron was the best person, the most honest person, he’s ever known. Status didn’t influence Aaron any more than the color of someone’s skin or the size of a bank account.

Aaron left his hometown of Mobile, Alabama, with two dollars and two sandwiches and yet didn’t gripe that he had to be 36 years old before he made $100,000 a year.

Aaron didn’t gripe about the remarkable comparison with Ruth. The Babe was a womanizer, a drinker, a glutton, a showman ― but he had charisma and he was white. Aaron was humble, self-effacing, but he was Black. The next story linking Aaron to scandal will be the first story linking Aaron to scandal. Yet it was the Babe people loved, at least the ones who sent Aaron death threats.

Aaron didn’t gripe about Barry Bonds beating his home run record. He could have. Bonds quite possibly had more chemicals in him than your car’s radiator. Aaron could have agreed with so many of us ― that he is the true home run king. Yet Aaron took the high road, giving praise to Bonds.

Aaron didn’t gripe about how Willie Mays, Mickey Mantle, Reggie Jackson and Pete Rose all received more media attention than him. Distinctive flair and charisma followed these men wherever they went. Aaron didn’t have any of that. And he was OK with the contrast. He never tried to be someone he wasn’t. Enormous respect resulted.

So when Aaron hit his 715th home run on April 8, 1974, he trotted around the bases as he did 714 times. He didn’t stop, grab a base, thrust it above his head and exclaim like Rickey Henderson did when he broke Lou Brock’s stolen base record ― “I am the greatest of all time!”

Instead, Aaron ran through two young men who ran onto the field to congratulate him. His body guard in the stands fingered his weapon, having to determine quickly if they meant harm. They came in peace, in euphoria. They could have seen the crowd at home plate and got the hint. Smiles of all colors were there to meet Aaron, including Baker’s.

“Hank told me he was going to do it,” Baker said.

Baker was in the on-deck circle. He held the high honor of batting behind Hank Aaron, protecting Hank Aaron, as Baker was no daisy at the plate either. The video of the swing and the beginning of Aaron’s trot has Baker quickly raising his hands and putting them down quickly, remarkable as it was for the controlled emotion.

“It was another day at the office,” Baker said. “Hank told me he was going to hit it out. He told me the pitch (Al) Downing would throw. And it (fastball) happened, just as he said it would. Hank did that all the time. It was the same thing I heard years later from Barry Bonds.”

It was another day at Hank Aaron’s office, remarkable for its lack of pomp and circumstance. Another day with Hank Aaron, to remind us that to catch someone’s attention and admiration, one doesn’t need a megaphone. Maturity is not an endangered species.

Either here on Earth or in heaven.

“Mr. Ruth, may I sit down?” Henry says to the Babe, already seated at the Great Buffet.

“Sure, kid. What’s your name?”

“Henry, sir. Henry.”

