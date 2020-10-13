Padecky: Athletes are forever young in our memories

Joe Morgan has died and the news, as with all famous people, is numbing. The kind of numb that leads to a forced silence, a faraway gaze into a memory that doesn’t let go. But that’s the good news. For this somber moment too shall pass, faster than we think, faster than we can imagine. So fast it might make us uncomfortable.

It won’t take us long that we’ll forget Joe died of polynueropathy, if we remember at all. Oh, we’ll hope he didn’t suffer. We’ll hope he was surrounded by those who loved him. We’ll hope Joe was able to muster one more of those beatific smiles.

And then Joe floats away into memory. The Joe Morgan of Today will be replaced quickly by the Joe Morgan of Yesterday. It might happen so quickly Joe already might be included into this Group Mourn — Hasn’t there been a lot of famous athletes and coaches die in 2020? Yes, there has been. The Deadly Finger of Fate has been so active It has lost a nail.

We can’t keep track of all It has touched.

Did Gale Sayers die before Lou Brock? Did Bob Gibson have anything to say about Tom Seaver before Seaver died or did Gibson die before Seaver? Lute Olson died? Huh? When? Isn’t Al Kaline in there? Or maybe I’m mistaken. Heard something about Wes Unseld. Or maybe it was Johnny Majors. Could be Eddie Sutton. I dunno. Whitey Ford? Yeah, Whitey, that one I know.

FILE - In this April 9, 1965, file photo, Lou Brock, of the St. Louis Cardinals, poses in Missouri. Hall of Famer Brock, one of baseballâ€™s signature leadoff hitters and base stealers who helped the Cardinals win three pennants and two World Series titles in the 1960s, has died. He was 81. (AP Photo, File)

Of course the timeline is not important but the weight of this exodus is. It’s as if there’s been a bull rush to Heaven’s Gate in 2020 and it feels unfairly excessive after the loss and anxiety so many Americans already are experiencing.

It’s data overload and we got a hint it might have been coming when Kobe Bryant went down in that helicopter crash in February. It could be suffocating except for one thing: These titans are on video. Except for Kobe, we will forget how they died but we’ll remember how they lived. Between our ears they will be as active as they were between the lines.

Bob Gibson won’t be remembered as someone who died of pancreatic cancer. He’ll be remembered as the best big-game pitcher who ever lived. If it’s the seventh game of the World Series, I’ll take Gibson and you can have Sandy Koufax. It might be a 1-0 game that takes 15 innings to decide but Gibson will be on the team that has the run.

FILE - In this Oct. 2, 1968, file photo, St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Bob Gibson throws to Detroit Tigers' Norm Cash during the ninth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Gibson, the dominating pitcher who won a record seven consecutive World Series starts and set a modern standard for excellence when he finished the 1968 season with a 1.12 ERA, died Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was 84. (AP Photo, File)

You could win a bar bet by asking anyone how old Gale Sayers was when he died (77). But you might have a verbal Rembrandt sitting next to you describing Sayers in the open field, a defense standing in mud, arms flaying, bodies tumbling, as a perfectly balanced Sayers strides past untouched as sweet as you please.

All those questions are asked in the active tense, as if Walsh and Belichick are about to coach against each other. Like it’s time to chose between Gywnn and Rose. If you need a base stolen, do you pick Brock or Rickey Henderson? As if any of this is going to happen.

Doesn’t matter. We’re already hooked. So deep, in fact, we only refer to the great ones by their first name. When Barry Bonds was ripping it, “BARRY-BARRY-BARRY!” went the crowd. One doesn’t say “Joe Montana” in the Bay Area. “Joe” will do. “Steph hit that 3” and no one asks who’s Steph? A single name reference is reserved for royalty, whether that athlete is alive or dead.

It is a bizarre phenomena. We chant “BARRY!” like we know him, like he’s our friend, even though we’ve never met him. In return, Barry Bonds doesn’t know us from a box of apples. We chant his name and feel connected because that’s what sport does. It produces a charismatic connection, even thought it is once-sided.

That doesn’t die even when the athlete leaves the spotlight. Pete Rose can show up publicly anywhere in Cincinnati and it won’t matter that he’s banned from baseball. He’ll still hear the crowd chant “PETE!” even though it’s been 24 years since he played for the Cincinnati Reds.

Athletes, and coaches to a lesser extent, are forever young. It’s how we like them. Youthful. Vibrant. And they stay that way because YouTube tells us so. Just click on the name and sit back and watch. Rekindle on Kindle.

Plus, truth to tell, would anyone like to see any of the names in this column in their final days? None of us. Zip. Nada. Everyone dies. Not everyone lives.

Not everyone brings 60,000 people to their feet. Not everyone has candy bars and clothing lines and restaurants named after them. Not everyone gets to meet a president, drive through a ticker tape parade, or gets paid $500,000 for selling oven cleaner.

One day, a street in Cincinnati will be renamed Joe Morgan Boulevard. Count on it. Could be intersecting with Pete Rose Way. It’ll happen because Joe Morgan will never leave Cincinnati or baseball. He’ll still be there to be seen, even though he’s been away from Cincinnati longer than Pete — it’s been 30 years since he played for the Reds.

Joe Morgan hasn’t gone away. Not really. He’ll never go away. We won’t let him.

