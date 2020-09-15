Padecky: Athletes are human beings

Muhammad Ali was telling us something about athletes 53 years ago, but we didn’t hear, we didn’t listen. We certainly didn’t understand. Ali refused to fight in Vietnam, went to prison for it and lost his most productive years as a boxer to a principle.

From the outside looking in, that’s what most of us saw. Ali sacrificed a lot for a belief. He didn’t want to fight and was clear about it: “I ain’t got no quarrel with them Viet Congs.” Some applauded his stance, some cursed and that was the end of it. That’s as deep as it went.

An even larger statement was missed.

Ali was telling us he was not a dancing bear in a circus, out there just for us to cheer his amazing physicality. He was something much more than that. He was a human being. He had a mind and he used it for more than finding his opponent’s weakness with his fist. Ali used it in a way so many found reprehensible at the time, but that was his American right.

Yes, Jackie Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 20 years earlier, but his task was to keep his cool, which I still consider the most amazing athletic accomplishment of the 20th century. Robinson turned the other cheek when so many wanted to smash it.

Ali didn’t turn the other cheek. He was as gifted an orator as a dancer in the ring. He spoke but we missed the point. Now, 53 years later, it’s painfully obvious that athletes are still wearing the “For Our Amusement Only” sign around their necks.

In an interview last week Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott said he was fighting depression and anxiety over the suicide of his brother, Jace, in April. “I couldn’t sleep,” Prescott said. He called it his “inner struggle.”

FOX gasbag Skip Bayless responded by saying he had no sympathy, that Prescott was the Cowboys’ leader and needed to act like one. It was a sign of weakness, said the gasbag. How could he lead men with an attitude like that?

Initially I interpreted it as a ratings hustle. Makes good television. Lack of compassion, mixed with a dollop of stone-cold, always attracts a crowd. And then I found out what happened to Los Angeles Clippers’ forward Paul George in August.

George said the pandemic and the NBA bubble in Florida that encased the players made him anxious and depressed. Charles Barkley, who should know better but occasionally has a brain spasm, didn’t buy it. Didn’t think the privileged NBA player with millions in the bank should feel what the rest of America is feeling. Said Barkley of NBA players: “We’re never in a dark place.”

By that statement, Charles, you have just shown you are.

Former NBA player Raja Bell doubled down on George.

“Keep that crap to yourself,” said the former Warrior. “Nobody wants to hear it. ”Actually, I would prefer Bell apply those two sentences to himself, taking the hint from Abraham Lincoln: Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt.

The fame, the money, the mansions, the boats, the private jets, the protective crew, the television commercials braying about car insurance, how much more insulation does one person need? Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes just signed a contract that, unless he suddenly turns into JaMarcus Russell, is worth half a billion dollars.

So why in the heck would Mahomes link arms with his teammates and the Houston Texans players before their game last Thursday to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement? Doesn’t Mahomes realize how lucky he has it? Obviously he doesn’t, otherwise the players wouldn’t have been booed the way they were by the crowd in Kansas City. What possibly could Mahomes have been thinking?

“Just shut up and dribble,” said another television gasbag, Laura Ingraham, to LeBron James when James voiced his support for BLM this summer. According to Ingraham’s interpretation, James’ comments were “barely intelligible ... ungrammatical.” Ingraham left the impression that it’s a wonder LeBron can even dress himself.

Clearly the Dancing Bears are making some of us nervous. They are not staying on script. We watch sports to escape reality, not to be reminded of it, so goes the chant. The front page of a newspaper reminds us of man’s failings and the sports page reminds us of man’s accomplishments, so goes another long-dead idiom. The long-dead Avery Brundage ran the Olympics like a Russian dictator, treating politics like an unwanted uncle crashing a family Christmas — get the bum outta here.

Keep it simple. That’s how we like our heroes and their heroic acts. Like Ronnie Lott. Because he didn’t want to miss the opening of the Niners’ 1986 season, the Hall of Famer had his pinkie finger amputated rather than have a steel pin inserted which would have required a much longer rehabilitation process.