Padecky: Athletes’ voices matter

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 16, 2021, 12:14PM
Updated 5 hours ago

Dr. Robert Wachter wasn’t asked. That was significant. He volunteered it. The force in his voice, in fact, almost demanded to be acknowledged, demanding people connected to sports pay attention.

It was Jan. 22, 10:45 a.m., and Dr. Wachter was being interviewed on National Public Radio, KQED. He is a professor and chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine. He was asked his thoughts on what to say to people who are “vaccine resistant.”

Dr. Wachter said “sports leaders” needed to speak up about the efficacy of vaccines that were being made available to combat COVID-19. By “sports leaders” he was meaning everyone on the celebrity flagpole, from commissioners, owners, players. Name recognition in America sells anything from toothpaste to radial tires. Now it was time to sell health.

It was a watershed moment, even if it was locally. Athletes were being asked to involve themselves, not to get out of the way. In the last year we have seen NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball players push their way into the spotlight. With decals, slogans, speeches, they didn’t ask permission to walk into the spotlight. They didn’t ask permission to kneel, march or make videos.

Now, this time, they were asked to come forward. Their voices matter. Their voices weren’t an irritant, a distraction. This is what happened because of a sustained protest, when all the racial ugliness of 2020 kept George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many others alive, even though they weren’t.

Athletes, to be fair, haven’t been very good at it. For them, commitment to a cause typically means paying attention to the bank account. Careers are short. Grab as much of the fleeting rainbow as you can. Grab the megaphone over salaries, health benefits. It’s understandable. Especially with owners lighting their Cuban cigars with hundred-dollar bills.

And fans? They shrug. Ain’t my money.

But now it’s been a year since Taylor, 10 months since Floyd, and the issue is as current as anytime in 2020. At the Super Bowl 10 days ago, Colin Kaepernick billboards and murals dotted the Tampa Bay landscape. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized during Super Bowl week for ignoring Kaepernick in 2016 — “I wish we had listened to what Kaep was kneeling about.” OK, sure, Goodell’s apology was as lame as it was vacuous, as Kaepernick now enters his fifth year of NFL unemployment. Way to take a stand, Goody.

To be honest, it’s surprising it’s taken this long for athletes to find their voices. Yes, of course, owners have used intimidation and threats of unemployment to squash free speech in their servants — which they once were. But the days of an isolated Curt Flood have given way to athletes great and small using the internet and social media the way Itzhak Perlman uses the violin.

But the true athlete — meaning a person energized by competition — loves confrontation. The true athlete can’t wait to block Steph Curry’s shot, to tackle Derrick Henry, to blow a fastball past Aaron Judge. The true athlete is not intimidated by failure. He learns from it. It’s the essence of any sport.

For athletes to step forward to voice their opinions, it only makes sense. After all, they are terrible at deacceleration. They perform at this intense, highly-focused level for hours and then are asked to leave it on the field or the court. Like it’s a switch. Just flip it off.

Problem with that, athletes aren’t toaster ovens. The locker room becomes an emotional stew. Shortstop drops a pop-up, a cornerback is beaten deep on a pass, a forward is posterized by a monster dunk and — “Hey, Sammy, could you tell us what happened?”

These are always winners: “Why did you leave him in the game to pitch to Mike Trout?” “Why didn’t you double team LeBron?” “How did Tyreek Hill get so wide open?”

What happens next? It ain’t church. Always thought media in the locker room should get some form of hazardous duty pay. Just for the heck of it, for your amusement, google for a video or a sound byte of “Lee Elia” or “Ryan Leaf” or “Jim Mora.” Long before COVID, PPE could have been required dress, if only for the slobber.

Deacceleration always has been a problem in sports, and now it’s finally being taken care of. The release is palatable. It has come at a great cost — the lives of innocent Americans. It’s also quite obvious that athletes, coaches, owners have a high profile. They have influence.

They are naturals at conflict. It does not scare them. And while speech may be free as guaranteed by the Constitution, it is not always safe. Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was identified as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Keller made no attempt to hide his participation. He was wearing a Team USA jacket.

It is clear the muzzle is off. New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a supporter of Donald Trump, nonetheless refused to accept the Medal of Honor the former president was to give him. Belichick felt it inappropriate, five days after the Capitol riots.

Three days after the riots, the University of Kentucky basketball team kneeled while the National Anthem was played. A state governing body called for the defunding of the university while a county sheriff took a video of burning UK jerseys.

The WNBA’s Atlanta Dream soon will be sold, ending Kelly Loeffler’s ownership of the team. Players around the league have been advocating Loeffler to be removed after she publicly objected to the league advocating for racial justice and the Black Lives Movement. When Loeffler refused to leave the team, WNBA players campaigned for his Democratic opponent. Their involvement was credited with the deciding influence on Ralph Warnock, a Democrat, defeating Loeffler in a state runoff election.

Last Wednesday, Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban decided not to play the National Anthem before home games because, after consulting with the (minority) community, he felt the anthem “did not fully represent them.” The lieutenant governor of Texas asked Cuban to sell the franchise so “some Texas Patriots will buy it.”

As anyone who has risked voicing an opinion publicly, the reaction may not be warm. It may be hostile. It may be illogical, silly or stupid. Citizens who do not have a public profile, citizens who have nothing to gain, citizens who can blend back anonymously into their community, these citizens do not travel the same path as the celebrated wealthy. These citizens feel they have nothing in common with those of a celebrated humanity.

But then they are watching a Warriors game and they see Steph Curry during commercial holding up a placard: “February Is Black History Month.” Curry puts down the placard to reveal another one: “March Is Black History Month.” To be followed by “April is Black History Month.” And then comes May and June.

There’s Curry, unsmiling but with those soft features. Quite possibly the most likable and humble of any superstar you’ll ever meet, Curry is unafraid to be counted, to be noticed, to be judged as more than a fine artisan with a basketball.

Curry’s message is quiet but clear.

Steph Curry has decided not to shut up.

He is human, a complete human with a lot going for him. Including a brain.

To comment write bobpadecky@gmail.com.

