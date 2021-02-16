Padecky: Athletes’ voices matter

Dr. Robert Wachter wasn’t asked. That was significant. He volunteered it. The force in his voice, in fact, almost demanded to be acknowledged, demanding people connected to sports pay attention.

It was Jan. 22, 10:45 a.m., and Dr. Wachter was being interviewed on National Public Radio, KQED. He is a professor and chair of the UCSF Department of Medicine. He was asked his thoughts on what to say to people who are “vaccine resistant.”

Dr. Wachter said “sports leaders” needed to speak up about the efficacy of vaccines that were being made available to combat COVID-19. By “sports leaders” he was meaning everyone on the celebrity flagpole, from commissioners, owners, players. Name recognition in America sells anything from toothpaste to radial tires. Now it was time to sell health.

It was a watershed moment, even if it was locally. Athletes were being asked to involve themselves, not to get out of the way. In the last year we have seen NBA, NFL and Major League Baseball players push their way into the spotlight. With decals, slogans, speeches, they didn’t ask permission to walk into the spotlight. They didn’t ask permission to kneel, march or make videos.

Now, this time, they were asked to come forward. Their voices matter. Their voices weren’t an irritant, a distraction. This is what happened because of a sustained protest, when all the racial ugliness of 2020 kept George Floyd and Breonna Taylor and so many others alive, even though they weren’t.

Athletes, to be fair, haven’t been very good at it. For them, commitment to a cause typically means paying attention to the bank account. Careers are short. Grab as much of the fleeting rainbow as you can. Grab the megaphone over salaries, health benefits. It’s understandable. Especially with owners lighting their Cuban cigars with hundred-dollar bills.

And fans? They shrug. Ain’t my money.

But now it’s been a year since Taylor, 10 months since Floyd, and the issue is as current as anytime in 2020. At the Super Bowl 10 days ago, Colin Kaepernick billboards and murals dotted the Tampa Bay landscape. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell apologized during Super Bowl week for ignoring Kaepernick in 2016 — “I wish we had listened to what Kaep was kneeling about.” OK, sure, Goodell’s apology was as lame as it was vacuous, as Kaepernick now enters his fifth year of NFL unemployment. Way to take a stand, Goody.

To be honest, it’s surprising it’s taken this long for athletes to find their voices. Yes, of course, owners have used intimidation and threats of unemployment to squash free speech in their servants — which they once were. But the days of an isolated Curt Flood have given way to athletes great and small using the internet and social media the way Itzhak Perlman uses the violin.

But the true athlete — meaning a person energized by competition — loves confrontation. The true athlete can’t wait to block Steph Curry’s shot, to tackle Derrick Henry, to blow a fastball past Aaron Judge. The true athlete is not intimidated by failure. He learns from it. It’s the essence of any sport.

For athletes to step forward to voice their opinions, it only makes sense. After all, they are terrible at deacceleration. They perform at this intense, highly-focused level for hours and then are asked to leave it on the field or the court. Like it’s a switch. Just flip it off.

Problem with that, athletes aren’t toaster ovens. The locker room becomes an emotional stew. Shortstop drops a pop-up, a cornerback is beaten deep on a pass, a forward is posterized by a monster dunk and — “Hey, Sammy, could you tell us what happened?”

These are always winners: “Why did you leave him in the game to pitch to Mike Trout?” “Why didn’t you double team LeBron?” “How did Tyreek Hill get so wide open?”

What happens next? It ain’t church. Always thought media in the locker room should get some form of hazardous duty pay. Just for the heck of it, for your amusement, google for a video or a sound byte of “Lee Elia” or “Ryan Leaf” or “Jim Mora.” Long before COVID, PPE could have been required dress, if only for the slobber.

Deacceleration always has been a problem in sports, and now it’s finally being taken care of. The release is palatable. It has come at a great cost — the lives of innocent Americans. It’s also quite obvious that athletes, coaches, owners have a high profile. They have influence.

They are naturals at conflict. It does not scare them. And while speech may be free as guaranteed by the Constitution, it is not always safe. Two-time Olympic gold medal swimmer Klete Keller was identified as part of the mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Keller made no attempt to hide his participation. He was wearing a Team USA jacket.