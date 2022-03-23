Padecky: Don’t punish Cardinal Newman for being good

Life is unfair. Deal with it.

That’s the most logical, mature and common sense approach to deal with the Cardinal Newman girls basketball team winning all the time.

Don’t change a thing. Don’t limit their participation in the North Bay League. Don’t create some kind of screwy league rule that Newman could still win the league title by playing half the games or Newman would get an automatic playoff spot by simply being alive. Would a Newman girl still be eligible for all-league honors?

Huh?

The idea that Newman is just too good and therefore its presence must be restricted, if not eliminated altogether, is absurd as it is ridiculous. The very nature of competition is conflict. It is the reason we watch and cheer.

Newman hasn’t lost a league game in eight years. In the last five NBL seasons Newman is 54-0 with an average victory margin of 44.97 points. So what do some people what to do about that?

Give up. Surrender. Run away. Newman’s too tough.

Such thoughts carry a lot of baggage, unspoken or otherwise. Here’s a few.

The girls want to compete but only if they can win.

The girls’ mental health is at stake. It’s traumatizing you know.

The parents don’t like Newman. No one likes Newman.

Coaches’ egos are bruised. They have no answers and they feel personally responsible - and helpless and embarrassed.

And one other thing: We live in Sonoma County. We live in a special place. We feel a bit entitled, special.

Baloney, I say, to all of that.

Let’s begin by defining the real purpose of sports. Is it to win? Or is it to learn? Learn how to handle adversity. Learn how to grow as a human being from the experience of losing a game. Learn how to begin the maturation process to adulthood.

An athlete learns more by losing than by winning. Winning is comfortable. Losing irritates.

If we treat Cardinal Newman’s girls basketball team as a bludgeon to ego, pride and self-worth, we’re missing the point.

If getting blown out by Newman in basketball is the worst thing that happens to these girls, I want their future. I want that bliss.

Teenagers are tougher than we think. Yes, of course, they will treat their cellphones with more respect than a brother or sister, maybe even a parent. Yes, their minds will take unscheduled vacations right in the middle of conversation. Yes, parents might even fear they have become one of the pod people and please oh my God don’t tell grandma.

But today’s adolescents use technology as almost a sixth sense, their cell or their computer making the Putin War or a head-on collision on Lakeville Highway as close as their curbside mailbox. Today’s adolescent doesn’t live in a log cabin in the woods with Morse Code as their only connection to the outside world.

They have a lot on their plate and we need to honor and respect that. One way to understand that is the impact of sports. It is not performed at arm’s length on a little screen. It is the screaming and crying and anger and frustration and, if left unchecked, hopelessness.

That’s where adults step in, be they coach, parent, uncle, aunt or someone they have known since infancy. The adults give perspective, for they have seen much worst than a 45-point blow out.

Newman’s opponents know dominance in basketball is different than dominance in other sports. The Maria Carrillo girls cross country team has won league the last nine years. Montgomery’s boys soccer team has had the same kind of success.

So why is Newman’s girls singled out? Newman’s coach, Monica Mertle, in part thinks it’s because she’s only one of two women coaches in the league. Representing Newman doesn’t help either.

But a more obvious reason: The scoreboard hanging in a gym, displaying clearly the numbers. Track and soccer can have their powerhouses but the lopsided dominance is not as evident. It is spread all over the field. The basketball score is electronically posted for all to see in a gym.

Such intimacy arouses emotions. Getting blown out in a basketball game is so dramatically obvious, even to those who don’t know a pick-and-roll from a pick-of-the-nose.

Other things are obvious as well - the appeal to vanity.

Not to play for Newman. Really.

Here’s the pitch: Jennifer, you could go to Newman and be a star. But you’d be one of the many. Stay with us and you’re our leader, our inspiration, the kid who turned down Newman. A victory for us will mean more than a victory for them.

A pleasant fiction, some coaches and parents will say. Kids won’t do that. They’ll always go for the brass ring. But what if the brass ring isn’t there? One day Newman will find itself ordinary. It’s inevitable. Mertle might leave. Talent in the area might dry up.

What happens then? Will Newman then be allowed to play a full league schedule? Who will determine that? How many games does Newman have to lose for the school not to be a threat to ego?

Protection, that’s what this is all about. Protecting the kids from embarrassment, humiliation, ridicule. As if they are expensive crystal, easily shattered. What a great way to prepare for real heartbreak.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.