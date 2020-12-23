Subscribe

Padecky: Father and son hit hard by COVID-19

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 22, 2020, 4:57PM
As their lens is quite selective and prejudicial, teenagers see the coronavirus as something that happens to others. They wear their adolescent shield as battle armament, protecting them from all sorts of maladies that trouble the rest of us, including a deadly pathogen.

“I used to be one of those people,” said Ryan Hesz, 16.

Why should Hesz, a junior at Santa Rosa High School, think otherwise? He looks exactly like what he is, an athlete. He’s a running back and middle linebacker on the school’s football team. He’s a wrestler, on the varsity team as a sophomore, an elementary school champion in eighth grade. He bench presses 205 pounds, squats 255 10 times, dead lifts 263 10 times.

Ryan is 5-foot-10, 210 pounds.

That was before Ryan lost 32 pounds in 11 days.

That was before Ryan vomited for 11 consecutive days. Before his temperature reached 104.6 degrees. Before he watched COVID-19 infect his entire family, mom and dad and the two other boys. Before he cringed in horror when he heard what his father said one day.

“I thought I was dying,” said Ian, 42.

Ian and Ryan have decided to speak publicly about what happened in this very private time, not to elicit sympathy but awareness, especially in those who sniff the virus away as if it’s a repugnant smell that needs just a second to evaporate.

“I don’t want anyone to ever see what I saw my dad go through,” Ryan said.

What they are about to say, take Ian and Ryan at their word. They will not embellish, saturate a phrase with excessive emotion to stir sympathy. They are honest and direct, almost painfully blunt in their description. They leave no doubt.

Except, possibly, how they became infected. Ian has a good guess. It was Nov. 3 and he was doing a damage assessment of a house near Trione-Annadel State Park. He owns a decontamination company, a business that cleans up houses damaged by smoke, sewage, rats, improper ventilation. That sort of thing.

Hesz was in the house for 45 minutes, determining the square footage of the area affected by smoke. Then he heard the phrase that he can’t forget. Probably never will.

“The woman said her mother had recently tested positive for the virus,” Hesz said. “I bit my tongue. Maybe she could have said it before I entered the home. I wouldn’t put anyone in that situation. She apologized.”

Was that the point of contact in which COVID entered the Hesz family? Ian doesn’t know for sure because, well, the virus doesn’t announce its entry and Hesz can’t recall any other time before Nov. 15 that would have put his family in jeopardy.

On Nov. 15 the family took a trip to Las Vegas to celebrate the birthday of another family member. On the day they left no one felt a thing. It had been six days since Ryan was around the team. Passing Los Banos on Interstate 5, Ryan started to feel crummy. Nothing alarming. Just crummy.

Would they make that trip today? “Only if we were vaccinated,” Ian said.

It was a two-vehicle caravan. Ian and Ryan were in a Ford 350 truck pulling a travel trailer. Monica, the 41-year-old mom, was in the Ford Expedition with Joshua, 14, Willie, 4, Aunt Rose and Ryan’s girlfriend, Andrea.

By the time everyone arrived in Vegas, Ryan’s condition worsened. He had chills and a slight fever. For the four days they were there, Ian and Ryan stayed at a KOA campground in their trailer.

On Nov. 25, the family was tested. All tested positive for COVID. Aunt Rose and Andrea were negative. None of the family members in Las Vegas tested positive. More incongruous was the depth of the infection.

Monica had a stuffy nose for a day and a half. Joshua had a 101-degree temperature and chills for seven days. Willie had no fever and his food had no flavor for two days. That was the extent of their turmoil. They were the lucky ones.

“It felt like my ribs were pulling apart,” Ryan said.

“Everything I drank tasted like saltwater,” Ian said. “Ginger ale, Gatorade, whatever ― it all felt like I was gargling with saltwater.”

Their temperatures rose and so did whatever was in their stomach. Ian vomited for nine consecutive days, Ryan 11. Ryan was throwing up eight to 10 times daily, Ian for up to an hour all throughout the day and night. In the two weeks in which he couldn’t keep food down, Ian had three popsicles and five bites of cooked beans. All left as soon as they arrived, so to speak.

Ryan’s weight dropped to 178. Ian dropped from 225 to 201. Dehydrated, Ian started to hallucinate.

“Something was flying around biting me,” Ian said. “It was like a hummingbird, I think.”

Ryan didn’t experience hummingbirds. He experienced a chill that will feel like a chill as he explains it.

He’d be wearing a hoody, sweatpants, two blankets and a heating pad.

“I’d be shivering,” he said. “I was shaking like a wet dog. I couldn’t walk. I’d get lightheaded. For three days everything tasted like saltwater. I was really, really sick. Like a truck ran over me.”

On a scale of 1 to 10, how would Ryan rate the pain he felt?

“A 12,” he said, barely audible.

Ian and Ryan never went to the ICU, each making one trip to Kaiser Permanente in Santa Rosa that lasted part of one day for evaluation. They were told to go home, drink fluids. They were given 400 masks. Both guys have asthma. They were given oxygen support, a nebulizer and a heart monitor. They received three breathing treatments daily.

They were contacted daily by a Sonoma County health worker. Their vital signs were monitored remotely by Kaiser. If oxygen saturation dipped to a life-threatening level, the hospital would know immediately and call the family; it never did.

The family came out of quarantine Dec. 10. Ian and Ryan have regained some weight but both experience limited stamina. What lingers, however, with full impact, can’t be seen.

“I’m dealing with emotional issues,” Ian said. “No one seems to talk about that. I find myself crying two to three times a day. For no reason tears coming down my face. It happens without warning. I can be standing in line somewhere. I can be driving down the highway. It can be anywhere. At first I thought I was winded.”

It wasn’t that. Ian was flashing an ugly laundry list. Seeing Ryan so sick. Feeling he himself was so close to expiring. Leaving the family at 42. His kids. His wife. His life. So thankful Monica never got sick.

“All of that,” he said.

Aware, so aware now is he, of those without a mask. As if he needs reminders of the carelessness. But Ian gets them anyway.

“I’m waiting in line in a store and there’s a guy behind me wearing a mask like it was a beard, around his throat,” Ian said. “I tell him he should be wearing a mask. He tells me, ‘I’m doing some research.’ I laugh. I say oh really. I tell him what my family just went through.”

That would be Ian’s own research.

“The guy stares at me and leaves,” Ian said.

Baffled now at the maskless, Ian can understand the disconnect of not taking the wearing of face coverings seriously. It is the reason he and his son decided to go public with their story, to perform a public service, as it were.

“That’s the goal,” he said. “We were not big believers in this. How wrong we were.”

If asked, Ryan will put himself in a public conversation. He has seen too much, felt too much, to pass this off as just another adolescent chapter.

“I’ve been asked a couple times what it was like,” Ryan said. “I tell them I have nothing to compare to except this: When I was in the seventh grade I played three baseball games with appendicitis. This, it’s 10 times worse.”

If Santa Rosa head football coach Roy Keegan asked Ryan to speak to the Panthers about COVID, would he do it?

Would he tell his teammates what it was like to get a haircut and feel “like my hair was getting pulled from my head”?

Would he tell his teammates he has a heart monitor at home? COVID has been known to cause myocarditis, a viral infection of the heart muscle that can lead to sudden cardiac arrest in young people.

Would Ryan be willing?

“I would be more than happy to do that,” said Ryan, who was not around the football team after he tested positive.

A teenager speaks to teenagers, with language they understand and accept as authentic. No confusion here about being too old to truly relate. No disconnect because they wouldn’t know Ryan from a box of syringes.

“These are my brothers,” Ryan said.

How does one get more personal than that? When Ryan starts describing that his ribs felt like they separating, it’s a good guess the dudes won’t be on their cellphones. However, some cells may be turned on to record his talk, to remember when one of their own got real. Really real.

“I’m not that rebellious teen anymore,” he said.

That last sentence is a speech all to itself.

What comes next, well, that should send chills through the brothers.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com/

