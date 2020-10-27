Padecky: For SRJC football coach Lenny Wagner, loss is a part of life

There, in front of Lenny Wagner, was the rubble. Too many Californians have seen this view, have recoiled from this view, have had their sleep tortured by this view. It’s a horror movie in real time, and the view is met typically with words not suitable for all audiences.

Said Wagner: “I know they expected me to drop to my knees and scream, ‘WHY GOD HAVE YOU DONE THIS TO ME?’ “ Wagner was escorted to his property off Highway 12 in East Santa Rosa by Jeff Mix, Rohnert Park’s fire chief, and Brian Marvin, SRJC’s safety officer. It was a couple days after the Glass fire burned through the area.

Wagner, SRJC’s football coach, went to his house, saw the blackened walls with nothing inside them. No roof. No baby grand piano. No drum set. No electric guitar. No acoustic guitars. No kitchen. Hollowed out. As if an ash can had dumped its contents on the ground.

“Looked like a movie set from the outside,” is what Wagner thought.

Here’s what Wagner said: “Wow! Catrina (his wife) and I always wanted natural light in the kitchen!”

Mix and Marvin looked at Wagner as if he just said he went on a date with a Martian lizard and, boy, she should have trimmed her nails. Usually people don’t respond to utter devastation with humor. They go quiet, search for salvage or sit on a burnt piece of something and ponder.

Moving on could and should feel like pushing a Buick uphill. Abrupt change is a slap in the face with a steel pot. Wagner, who will be 51 next Sunday, should flinch at the mere mention of “abrupt change.”

“But I enjoy beating adversity,” Wagner said. “I’m motivated by doing something people say I couldn’t do.”

Those words sound generic, cliche utterances from a self-help catalogue. Happens all the time in sports. Players, teams, use it all the time. Adversity is the extra player on the field, on the bench, in the dugout. No one thought we could do this and blah, blah, blah.

But the field of life is different than the field of sport. The temptation would be to feel overwhelmed by something more complicated than a final score. The Glass Fire certainly was that. It cleared his acre-and-a-third property.

It should have cleared his mind of everything else, but it didn’t. Wagner returned to Santa Rosa on Sunday from a memorial in San Juan Capistrano for a friend who committed suicide the week before. Wagner was the Best Man at Peter Ybarra’s wedding. Ybarra was the guy who introduced Wagner to Torey Shinault over 30 years ago.

Shinault became Wagner’s best friend, even shared a bedroom with Wagner for a year when Shinault needed a place to crash. But Shinault died at 19 when his motorcycle blew a tire and crashed into a tree at 70 miles an hour.

“I couldn’t eat, sleep, talk,” Wagner said, who was 17 at the time. “I felt dead inside.”

Around that same time, Wagner lost another good friend, Danny Sweeney, to a motorcycle accident, and another friend, Don Haro, in a car accident.

His stepfather died around the same time as his three friends. That’s a lot to process for a teenager. Especially since Wagner’s biological father was absent. Wagner wouldn’t meet his real father until he was 49.

That could have sent Wagner sideways, especially when he was an only child much of the time, his mom working in a bar in Fullerton in Southern California. Wagner would put himself to bed, feed himself breakfast in the morning, make some money at night cleaning up the bar for his mom, finding loose change on the floor left by inebriated patrons.

“I didn’t always make good decisions,” he said. “I was heading in the wrong direction at warp speed.”

By instinct if not by intent, Wagner listened to adults. Whether they knew it or not, he soaked up what they said, how they said it, how they acted. Hal Sherbeck, his college coach at Fullerton Junior College, became Wagner’s Yoda. Sherbeck showed Wagner a future without mayhem but with responsibility, with the ability to move past adversity. That was the tough part. Enter football.

“It’s a skill,” said Wagner of handling adversity. “A player has 25 seconds to put aside what just happened to get ready for the next play. If a player can’t leave it behind, he’s going to get beat. It’s the greatest skill a player can develop.”

The same skill has a universal application. Move on or move over and let life pass you by. Famed humorist Will Rogers said it best: “Don’t let yesterday use up too much of today.”

Wagner never thought he would have to dig deeper for peace than losing Torey Shinault. He was wrong. In 2010, his son, Nate, then 3, was diagnosed with pineoblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer. It took surgeons at UCSF Children’s Hospital four hours just to reach the golf-ball sized tumor. Six weeks of chemotherapy followed. Wagner took a leave of absence from SRJC in 2011 and 2012.