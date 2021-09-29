Subscribe

Padecky: It is a new John Porchivina after the Marine Corps

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 28, 2021, 7:31PM
Maturity, like a FedEx package, sometimes is late in arriving. In fact, one might even wonder if it’ll ever come at all, delayed by circumstances unseen but nonetheless aggravating.

John Porchivina is one such package. No one who knew him as The Big Dog On Campus seven years ago at Casa Grande High School will recognize the next couple sentences.

“Even if I was offered a (football) scholarship,” Porchivina said, “I wouldn’t take it. I’d give it to a kid who really needs it.”

Huh? Remember, this is John Porchivina, who by his own admission, called himself a “self-centered (rhymes with mitt)” when he was in high school. Football came easy for him, so easy he might stroll through practices and might do the same during games.

In 2014, Porchivina was Running Back of the Year in the North Bay League. He was first-team on both offense and defense. He accumulated 3,508 all-purpose yards and scored 45 touchdowns. Getting out of bed in the morning was more difficult for him than playing football.

It’s now seven years later. John Porchivina is going to be 26 years old this Nov. 3. He is a member of the University of Mississippi football team. He is no longer the Big Dog On Campus. At Oxford, he’s more like a dachshund puppy.

And he’s happy.

How Porchivina has found himself in Mississippi is the cautionary tale every high school athlete should know and remember. It’s terrific to have a head in the clouds with big dreams. It’s also terrific to have your feet on the ground at the same time.

“If you had told any of his teachers back then,” said his father, Rudy Porchivina, “that one day John would be going for his master’s degree, they would have laughed in your face.”

For some, life is a freeway. No reason to stop. For Porchivina, it seemed there was a rest stop every 10 feet. First stop, Cal Berkeley and his first and last scholarship.

“High school football was very easy,” Porchivina said. “But at Berkeley, everyone was ‘that guy.’ Everyone was good enough. It was easy to get lost. Even pass blocking was difficult.”

Porchivina was redshirted. He was told to apply himself.

Oops.

“I partied instead of working out,” he said. “I took it easy. I enjoyed the college life.”

Porchivina dropped out of Cal. He wandered a bit. Trying to figure out what to do next. The dream had turned into a nightmare. What to do? How about the Marines? His dad was a Marine. The Marines, Rudy said, build more than soldiers. They scrape away the kid and build men. John would be an infantryman. A Big Dog? The only barking Porchivina would hear is from the drill instructors.

“Some jobs in the Marines you would feel like working in an office,” Rudy said. “But an infantryman? That’s where the rubber meets the road. There’s no room for soft people.”

At the end of boot camp, Porchivina finished first in a class of 518. He was the Honor Graduate. He served four years. Went overseas. Okinawa. Australia. Was in Korea during the Winter Olympics. The swagger was gone. The discipline suited him. He was growing up. He may have even grown up.

In my interview, Porchivina called me ‘Sir.” I told him once was enough. He said it again.

“I didn’t want to be 50 or 60 and looking back and wondering,” Porchivina said. “I made a mistake in Berkeley. Why not give it another shot?”

His friend and former coach, Trent Herzog, had Nevada-Reno on the line. But Porchivina had a brother who went to Mississippi and loved it there. He approached the university. The school needed clearance from Berkeley, the Pac-12 and the NCAA. With no football promises, Porchivina enrolled as a student at Ole Miss last year. And a student he was in 2020. No football. COVID lockdown.

In May of this year, the Rebels suffered a series of injuries to their running backs. They reviewed the video tapes Porchivina had sent them. He was invited to spring camp. He had one unpadded practice and one padded practice.

For the first time since 2014, Porchivina played in a game, the spring game. Porchivina was so new to the team a running back stood behind him and told Porchivina where to stand before the ball was snapped. Played every offensive snap until late in the game, when he extended his left arm on a running play and the intended stiff arm was his. The contact he received injured his arm.

And then nothing. Silence. Didn’t get invited to a two-week camp. For the next six months, Porchivina received no communication from the coaching staff. He wasn’t going to drop out. He was at Oxford to get his master’s in exercise science.

“But just to get back on the football field...”

Porchivina was invited back to fall practice. He was one of three No. 41s. He was the ninth of nine running backs. At the end of each week, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin announced that week’s winner of what essentially was a spirit award, the player who displayed the best attitude.

Porchivina won it the first week but Kiffin had no idea who he was and had no idea how to pronounce his name. Instead, Kiffin announced: “The Marine.” Now every coach and player on the team knows John Porchivina.

Since there are not a lot of 25-year-old Marines in college football.

Porchivina won the award the next week and this time Kiffin knew it and pronounced it correctly. Porchivina has yet to play in a game and probably won’t this season. He’s seeing more time in practice as a linebacker on the scout team.

To date, that may be the extent and highlight of Porchivina’s college football career. Whereas such a sentence would have been considered blasphemy by him seven years ago Porchivina now lives in reality, not fantasy.

“I once thought I knew how far I could take my body (in terms of punishment),” he said. “The Marines showed me I could take it a lot farther.”

Porchivina has taken that body from Petaluma to San Diego, Okinawa, Australia, Korea, and now to Oxford, Mississippi.

Porchivina has three years left of eligibility, plenty of time to complete his education and his dream. He says he’s not the arrogant kid of 18. And then he says something that proves it.

“Hopefully I’ll be playing college football at the ripe old age of 28,” he said not with regret but with pride. Not with bitterness but with satisfaction.

“Hopefully I’ll eventually play on special teams at Ole Miss,” he said.

That’s the Big Dog’s goal? Special teams? Ridiculous, you might say. Until you connect all the dots on his travelogue.

An immature, reckless, arrogant kid doesn’t say that. A cocky child of 18 who considered himself a rock star doesn’t say that. The teenage celebrity wouldn’t have considered it.

A man said that. And therein lies all the difference.

