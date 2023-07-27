You’d think, after blowing up someone’s car, after a massive dose of self-humiliation, I’d take a path of least resistance. I wouldn’t dangle myself like a piece of meat in front of notable media carnivores like Carl Yastrzemski, Dave Kingman and Barry Bonds. Ah, more on that in a second.

It was 1963, a few months shy of my 17th birthday. I wanted to make some money. So my dad thought he’d do me a favor and got me my first job. I would work at a gas station in my hometown of Boca Raton, Florida.

Change the oil in a customer’s car. No problem. Remove the drain plug under the oil pan. After the dirty oil is emptied into a basin, replace the plug and washer, then pour in four fresh quarts. No problem. Easy peasy.

The customer backed his car out of the garage. I turned away. Time for my next assignment. And then. . .

Boom! Metal grinding. The car had jerked to stop. Smoke was floating above the front of the car. Fresh oil was on the ground. The drain plug and washer were on the ground. I hadn’t screwed it on properly.

I stood silently in front of my three-person jury, stripped of my self-worth, face red like a stoplight. My father stared at me. The owner of the gas station stared at me. The car’s owner stared at me. No one said a word. Didn’t have to. Loser. Idiot. Idiot. Ioser. Who dresses you in the morning? My cat can screw on a drain plug.

Didn’t say “Oops.” This was way beyond oops. Didn’t ask if his car was all right. Didn’t wonder if I had just fired myself. Just turned and walked home, vowing to never come outside ever again. Ever.

You’d think I wouldn’t make myself a target again. . .

It was 1969. Major League Baseball was electing a new commissioner. Went to the hotel on Miami Beach where the owners were meeting. Waited for the lunch break. Door opened. Out popped the bosses. Didn’t recognize anyone except Gene Autry of the California Angels. Autry made movies. I asked for an interview. OK, Autry said, follow me.

Autry entered the men’s bathroom. I said I’d wait. “You want the interview?” Autry said. Yes, I said. So I followed him like a good sheepdog.

Autry went into a stall. I said I’d wait outside. “You want this interview?” Yes, said the sheepdog. Autry pulled down his pants and sat on the toilet. He was ready. As I asked the questions owners would walk by, look at me with a flush face, talking, then look at the squatting Autry answering. They didn’t teach me this in journalism school.

You’d think I wouldn’t make myself a target again. . .

It was 1983 at the Oakland Coliseum. Boston’s Carl Yastrzemski was retiring at the end of the season. This was his farewell tour, every club honoring the future Hall of Famer. Yaz was notorious for being taciturn with the media, tight-lipped, surly if provoked.

I just knew Yaz had a sense of humor and I damn well was going to find it.

“Carl, you’re Polish. I’m half Polish. You know any good Polish jokes?”

Why Yaz didn’t clock me I’ll never know. His head turned slowly to face me. He stared. Same stare I felt in 1963. Except this one had carnivore on it. Do I gobble him whole or take little bites?

Never did answer that question.

You’d think I wouldn’t do this again. . .

It’s a year later. I’m in the A’s dugout this time with Dave Kingman, the man would send a dead rat in a box to a sportswriter he didn’t like. Kingman hit prodigious home runs, 442 of them but he struck out 1,816 times. He would have fit in well today in baseball. But Kingman was a bit sensitive being asked about whiffing like a summer breeze. So, Idiot Loser teed up another one.

“Dave, when you have a bad day at the plate, how do you handle it when you leave the yard?”

By running over a sportswriter with my car? Kingman didn’t say that.

“I go to my hotel room or home,” he began. “I take a bat and keep hitting the bed, over and over until I get exhausted. Then I go to bed, relaxed. Nothing gets broken.”

I made some Idiot Loser comments about the bed being nice and soft for him when he got it with his body and he just smiled. For some reason, the 6-foot-6 Kingman and I got along. I didn’t find him scary. I found him interesting.

Still, by that time you’d think I would have started to take the path of least resistance. . .

It was 2007, Barry Bonds’ last year with the Giants. Like Kingman, I found Bonds interesting, to be dogmatically aloof and indifferent to those around him, including his teammates.

Also like Kingman, I felt comfortable around Bonds. Not chummy, like let’s-get-a-beer chummy. By 2007 Bonds had been with the Giants for 14 years, 14 years in which Bonds floated through and above the clubhouse and baseball with callous indifference.

Bonds wasn’t annoying as much as he was interesting. So I decided to poke the bear.

Spoiler Alert: The last word in the next paragraph has been sanitized so I can be suitable for all readers.

“Barry, why are you such a jerk?”

Bonds was in his recliner in the clubhouse, as it was customarily positioned in front of three lockers. Bonds was staring at a small computer screen when I spoke. He turned to me, not with anger or irritation, but with a quizzical look.

“I can be a jerk at times,” he said, “but I’m not a jerk.”

I’m not sure I ever asked that question of an athlete and I’m equally certain Bonds never heard it coming from the media. Oddly, I felt comfortable asking it, only because Bonds’ reputation had preceded the question, to the point it morphed into legend. For a moment there, a brief moment, I found Bonds to be Barry, stripped of all his baggage, all the way down to where he was just a guy, responding as a human.

Which is the reason I didn’t respond. Didn’t know what to say. Still don’t. Something else struck me.

I lost my blushes a long time ago. Blowing up that car did it. If I was ever going to be embarrassed, or humiliated by my own hand, I could never have accomplished that with more adroitness that day in 1963. Completed a master class in pain and suffering in about 10 minutes.

So when I asked Carl Yastrzemski if he knew any Polish jokes, if he had responded, “You’re the Polish joke!”, I would have laughed, and smiled, looking to see if Yaz was smiling, too. But he didn’t. I was looking for him to say, “Do you know how stupid you look?”

I had the response all ready.

“Yaz, you have no idea.”

