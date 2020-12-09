Subscribe

Padecky: Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game now

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 8, 2020, 4:57PM
In complimenting quarterbacks, no one ever said this about Tom Brady or Joe Montana or Brett Favre. Never crossed anyone’s mind to refer to Peyton Manning or Drew Brees this way. Johnny Unitas? Not even.

“Watching Patrick Mahomes is like watching Magic Johnson.”

The great quarterbacks certainly entertain, invite comparison, encourage fist bumps, even hugging of strangers who also have been drinking. The great ones are examined all the way down to what they had for dinner, in hopes of unearthing a secret to their magic. No question is too ridiculous, even it means “If you could be any flavored corn chip, what would it be?”

Mahomes, the Kansas City quarterback, offers no clues for one simple reason.

“You can’t teach what he does,” said Santa Rosa’s Jerry Robinson, a linebacker for 13 years in the NFL. Robinson was in Los Angeles for seven years with the Raiders, which meant he was in Los Angeles when Magic was doing his sleight-of-hand with the Lakers.

No basketball coach would dare tell another point guard “Here’s how Magic does it, now you do it.” Any football coach would appear just as foolish to say the same thing to any quarterback.

Throw a laser off his back foot. Sprint to his left and while in that fully-flushed motion, twist to the right and chuck a bullet. Shot-put a pass with his left hand just as his right hand is about to get smacked.

“Magic could razzle and dazzle you,” said Robinson, a Cardinal Newman graduate who went to many a Laker game in the ‘80s. “Magic had this talent, this presence. He had a flair. You couldn’t take your eyes off him. You never knew what he would do next.

“Patrick’s the same way. He does things that have never been done before.”

Mahomes has thrown it with his left hand, scooped it with his right hand. Monday against Denver, already having had a couple passes deflected at the line of scrimmage by the long arms on the Broncos’ defensive line, Mahomes completed a pass by throwing it sidearm through the forest.

“I’m still waiting for Magic’s no-look behind-the-back pass,” said Robinson, 63.

Robinson called the defensive signals for both Philadelphia, who drafted him, and the Raiders. He worked with the defensive coordinators on game plans. It was like taking a final exam in college, except it happened every week. There was a certainty such preparation provided Robinson. Except ...

“I never slept well the night before we played Walter Payton,” Robinson said. “That would happen today if I had to face Patrick.”

Montana said when the ball was snapped he would know where the 21 players on the field were and what they were doing. That takes the concept of “field of vision” to an absurd level. How is that possible? Again, you enter the realm of the unimaginable. Montana lived there. Mahomes now lives there.

“I’ll never forget the first time I saw Patrick,” said Robinson, who retired in 1992. “It was at the Oakland Coliseum and he threw this pass down the middle of the field. No one was there.”

And then there was.

“Tyreek Hill comes out of nowhere,” Robinson said, “catches it and goes for a long gain. Amazing.”

That can only happen when a wide receiver can find an opening in zone coverage and knows his quarterback will find him. It was quite similar in intent to what baseball manager Leo Durocher said once to his infielders: “If the ball is hit to center field, go to your nearest base. You may get a throw from Willie (Mays).”

“How will I know?” the New York Giants infielders asked.

“You won’t know. Willie will.”

Such is the gift of rarefied genius, to see what us mortals cannot. This is intuition, this special brand of knowledge not offered in a text book or a game plan. It is a sense, a feeling, where 21 bodies flow to this understandable ballet. Sounds like some mystical mumbo jumbo, Mahomes is a Tibetan monk at quarterback.

“Look how quickly he evaluates,” said NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth on Sunday Night Football.

Look how smooth it feels. This is not Brett Favre, the gunslinger who could turn a broken play into a touchdown with a fury of determination and a cannon for an arm. No herky jerky with Mahomes. He carves up defenses with a butter knife, not a Favre sword.

“It’s like going to the circus,” said Collinsworth on watching Mahomes.

Considering how the COVID virus now has officially infected every NFL team — the Seahawks were the last to fall this past weekend — it might be wise for the Chiefs to sequester Mahomes alone in a hotel room, home and away, and slip breakfast, lunch and dinner under the door.

“Heck, Patrick might as well buy himself his own hotel!” said Robinson, a statement closer to reality than flippancy. Only July 7, Mahomes signed the richest contract in NFL history, a 10-year, $503 million deal.

The confidence the Chiefs have in Mahomes goes beyond the money. Previously, only five players in NFL history have signed 10-year deals. All were quarterbacks: Drew Bledsoe, Michael Vick, Daunte Culpepper, Donovan McNabb and Favre. None of them lasted the full 10 years. So skittish have NFL teams been about this, it’s been 16 years since the last one, Vick in 2004.

“The game can end for anyone on the next play,” Robinson said.

Yet the Chiefs ponied up a half-billion green for this 25-year-old. It’s a gamble, but imagine if Mahomes makes it to 37 (he has two years left on his current contract). Imagine the Super Bowls if he’s healthy. If he has whippets at wide receiver. If Travis Kelce or someone similar to Kelce is at tight end. Imagine what will be said.

It started with Otto Graham. He was the best quarterback in the game. But Johnny Unitas came along. He was the best. Unitas was replaced by Terry Bradshaw, but that didn’t last long because Montana arrived. The best. None better. Then Tom Brady happened. Yep, Tom was the gold standard. How can anyone be better than Brady?

Patrick Mahomes, if he hangs around. In the natural evolution that follows all sports, Mahomes is the supernatural extension of what’s possible. Not imaginable. No one could have forecast this talent, but now that Mahomes is here, it’s possible.

“Remember,” Robinson cautioned, “that some people think the New England Patriots (in the 2000s) weren’t the best team in NFL history. Lot of people believe the Packers were. It took 20 years for Brady to win six Super Bowls. How long did it take the Packers?”

In the 1960s, the Packers won the NFL championship (including two Super Bowls) five times in seven years. The Packers had 11 Hall of Famers who played in at least one title game back then.

That’s a strong case. Worthy of healthy debate.

Not this time, however. Not with this quarterback. If he stays healthy. If he has a smart coach who doesn’t mind surrendering the spotlight and creates plays heretofore only a 10-year-old might design in the dirt.

Patrick Mahomes is the best in the game now, and, if all the pre-conditions are met, will be the best of all time. It takes only one sentence to justify it, one sentence uniquely his.

“It’s like watching a video game,” Jerry Robinson said.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.

