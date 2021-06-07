Padecky: Petaluma photographer headed to Olympics

Petaluma’s John Sachs is going to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. He’ll swim there if he must, even if it’s the backstroke, because he’s working his fourth Olympics, even though ...

Only five percent of the Japanese population have been fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

Japan is currently in a state of emergency for at least another month.

He will not be able to eat out.

He will not be allowed to take public transportation.

He cannot engage in any social functions.

He will have to fill out an Activity Report if he is in contact with anyone for more than 15 minutes.

The country’s second largest newspaper has said Japan’s Olympic Committee needs to cancel the Games.

Between 60-80% of Japanese residents want the Games canceled, depending on the poll.

“I can’t wait,” said Sachs, 69, who looks more like your kindly grandfather who would be honored to make his grandkids a steaming cup of hot chocolate rather than someone parachuting into a country trying to play catch-up with a global pandemic that’s killed millions.

Sachs is one of two photographers hired by USA Wrestling to shoot the Games. He has worked the last three Summer Olympics. His reputation is such that he also has shot Olympic wrestling pictures for Bulgaria, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Belarus.

Sachs is not some fresh-faced neophyte caught up in the Olympic jet stream of euphoria. Yes, the Olympics are a singular event: “It’s like having 12 Super Bowls in one day,” he said. But to anyone who has ever attended even one day of an Olympic competition, it is necessary to keep one’s head on a swivel and be flexible to suddenly change direction like Barry Sanders in the open field.

“They said they’ll have everything in place by the end of June,” said Sachs, who is fully vaccinated. That’ll be 23 days before the Opening Ceremonies. This is the equivalent of 49er coach Kyle Shanahan giving quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo the game plan as they walk out the tunnel.

As with all pro sports — and the Olympics are very much a pro sport — money is the engine that’s driving this truck. Japan already had spent $15.4 billion on its Olympics and has nothing to show for it except a postponement. The International Olympic Committee receives 75% of its income from selling its broadcasting rights, estimated to be between $2 billion-$3 billion.

Didn’t help that a Japanese newspaper reported that officials from the IOC and what is known as the “Olympic Family” have booked most of the 5-star hotels in and around Tokyo.

So COVID-19 certainly hasn’t killed the Olympic spirit, the Olympic spirit being cash and comfort for those of privilege. It’s an illusion, all right — watch the pomp and circumstance and the competition, you’ll ignore everything else. The athletic performances and the professional zest of people like John Sachs will kick to the curb the cash register ringing day and night.

It’s impossible not to be swept up in the spectacle. To listen to Sachs speak about photography is very much the same as listening to a sprinter breaking down his race, his steps, his strategy. It’s not a job, Sachs or the sprinter will say. It’s who they are. It’s like a breath they take.

The Breath that started it all for Sachs came 18 years ago. He had made a nice living in corporate America. Comfortable, secure, married, Sachs was not without. He wasn’t looking for anything.

But it came anyway, the pivotal moment. Sachs’ son, Albert, was a freshman wrestler at Santa Rosa High School. Sachs was talking to wrestling coach Will Lyon about the sport. Sachs had briefly wrestled as a seventh grader. He had a passing interest in the sport and then ...

“It just clicked — JUSTLIKE THAT!” Sachs remembered. He also had a passing interest in photography. He had made a few bucks with the camera, a nice hobby, and, boom, the miracle of passion occurred. Sport and art merged.

“The light bulb went off,” Sachs said.

He was watching a Stanley Cup playoff game. There was a breakaway. The skater was steaming toward the goal.

“And I saw it frame by frame, as if I was taking a picture,” Sachs said. “I saw it in sequence.”

Call it a vision, if you’d like. Attach a spiritual component. Or an out-of-body experience. People who do what they love find they are grabbed by an invisible hand and pushed in one direction. For Sachs, he was experiencing a vise grip. He started making contacts, shooting high school competition, then California state matches.

In 2004, Sachs applied for an Olympic credential for the Athens Games. He was rejected.

“I was heartbroken,” Sachs said.

Did he abandon his art/sport?

“Sorry, I’m not like that,” Sachs said.

Sachs was an Army brat. Starting in first grade, he went to 13 schools in 12 years before graduating from high school. He learned a valuable lesson as he bounced around like a ping pong ball. Adapt. Analyze surroundings. Find what works. Be flexible. Don’t discourage.

Or ... just crawl into your cave and float mindlessly from town-to-town, city-to-city, state-to-state, with no center and no idea who you are.

Sachs chose the pro-active approach. He will ignore, as everyone does, that money fuels the determination to hold the Olympics. “Barring an apocalypse,” said senior IOC member Dick Pound, the Olympics will be held.

For Sachs, Pound might as well have said: “Barring Godzilla emerging from Tokyo Bay.” Yes, he will keep his eyes and ears open, his head on a swivel. Fifteen-thousand athletes will be there, along with 5,000 media members, all of them staying 6 feet apart? Gosh, what could go wrong? Sachs guesstimates Japan will get about “70 percent of it right” by the time of the Opening Ceremonies.

The other 30 percent?

“It’s an honor and privilege to be there,” Sachs counters.

Sachs has the view of the optimist, the one who sees the Olympic glass 70% full, not 30% empty. But about that 30%? I’d like to think Sachs will fill that with the simplest and yet most profound of truths.

There’s no place he’d rather be. For him, it’s an honor and privilege to say that.

