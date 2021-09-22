Padecky: Sports figures still good for a few good laughs

“Lions don’t compare themselves to humans” — Soccer player Zlatan Ibrahimovic on not wasting his time by comparing himself to those lower life forms, like everyone else who plays soccer in Europe.

“They should move first base back to eliminate all the close plays” — John Lowenstein, outfielder who also would like the pitchers to throw underhanded.

“I quit school in the sixth grade because of pneumonia, not because I had it but because I couldn’t spell it” — Rocky Graziano, World Middleweight champion boxer who was very good at spelling k-n-o-c-k-o-u-t.

“He’s just a glorified flag-football player” — Curt Schilling the curmudgeon pitcher on Deion Sanders, whose mouth ran as fast as his feet and didn’t give a hoot about Schilling.

“The triple is the most exciting play in baseball. Home runs win a lot of games but I never understand why fans are so obsessed by them” — Henry Aaron, who once held the all-time home run record and held in great reverence Sam Crawford and his 300 triples.

“New York loves it when you spill your guts (effort) out there. If you spill your guts at Wimbledon they make you stop and clean it up” — Jimmy Connors, the tennis player

who took a lot of paper towels with him wherever he traveled.

“I’m the most loyal player money can buy” — Don Sutton, the Hall of Fame pitcher who knows the truth about modern day athlete and was not afraid to express it.

“Baseball and football are very different. In a way they both are easy. Football is easy if you’re crazy as hell. Baseball is easy if you got patience.They’d both be easier for me if I were a little more crazy and a little more patient” — Bo Jackson, who was Hall of Fame crazy and patient in both.

“A champion is someone who gets up when he can’t” - Jack Dempsey, a heavyweight champion who always enjoyed looking down.

“Maybe, but I wouldn’t have if I had a bat” — Umpire Bill Klem to Hall of Famer Hack Wilson who just complained to Klem he had missed a pitch, a response that could be applied today

“Good players want to be coached. Great players want to be told the truth” — Doc Rivers, NBA player and coach, omitting that great players also want to play with LeBron James or Steph Curry

“He looks like a pair of pliers” — Johnny Bench, the Hall of Fame catcher who never said if the pliers were closed or open, when he saw outfielder Von Hayes.

“It is better to look ahead and prepare than to look back and regret” - Olympian Jackie-Joyner Kersee, who had the advantage of never had to worry who was catching her.

“Half the lies they tell about me aren’t true” — Yogi Berra, who was easier to understand after a few adult beverages.

“I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks. I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times” - Bruce Lee, martial artist who probably did 10,000 different kicks, each kick 10,000 times.

“These young guys are playing checkers. I’m out there playing chess.” — Kobe Bryant, basketball chess master.

“It’s not whether you win or lose that counts but whether I win or lose” — Sparky Lyle, a pitcher who is closer to the truth than many athletes and coaches would like to admit.

“They comes a time in every man’s life. I’ve had plenty of them” - Casey Stengel, baseball manager who could take the English language and implode it.

“A champion is afraid of losing. Everyone else is afraid of winning” - Billie Jean King, on winning doesn’t always solve a problem. It can create one.

“I spent a lot of money on booze, broads and fast cars. The rest, I squandered” — George Best, who played soccer in his spare time.

“The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer” — John Madden, one more time, on deciding not to waste his time and losing his players attention by saying “Hang in there” after losing a close game.

To comment write to bobpadecky@gmail.com