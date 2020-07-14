PADECKY: SRJC coach understands football delay no fun for players

So what do you do when your testosterone is all dressed up but has nowhere to go? The pads and the helmet are at the ready. Time to pound the blocking sled like it’s a piñata. Walk off the field sweaty and stinky, which would make you unapproachable in public ― but here, leaving the football field, you feel like a four-star general.

Especially if there’s a little leftover grass stuck in your teeth. You would spit it out with authority, like a real man, like it’s a piece of chewing tobacco, but oops, you’re reminded that’s one of the many reasons you can’t play football for SRJC until at least January. With COVID-19 hanging around, you can’t be spittin’ or sneezin’ or coughin’ or drippin’ on someone.

Thursday afternoon the decision came down. No junior college football in California for the next six months. Didn’t need Nostradamus to see this one coming. The virus is spiking here, there, everywhere. It is the thief no one can see but yet can take everything away. It’s nowhere yet everywhere. Very few places feel it any deeper than sports, because sports is supposed to be fun and games, light and breezy. Right? Not this time.

“I feel relieved,” said SRJC head football Lenny Wagner. “I’m relieved because I don’t have to be forced to make a decision. I would have to think about my wife and my son.

If I had to, it’s a decision I would not want but would have to make ... I wouldn’t be coaching.”

For the last 40 years, the 50-year-old Wagner never had to worry about football in the fall. It was like cherry blossoms in the spring. Either as a player or a coach, football was always there. It marked the calendar. Those 40 football years provide a lot of insulation to Thursday. There’s always next year, because Wagner has seen a lot of next years ― which leads him to the shovel.

“I’m really blessed because I have a lot of yard work to do,” Wagner said without a giggle. The Wagner property should be the Green Thumb manse. It could be the produce section at any supermarket: green beans, corn, pumpkins, squash, peppers, lettuce, string beans, zucchini. There’s an apple tree, and a pear tree, a plum tree. There’s a blackberry patch. All that’s missing is a pitchfork and Wagner and his wife Catrina in straw hats to do the updated painting of American Gothic.

Of course Wagner knows Farmer John doesn’t carry a lot of weight with teenage testosterone.

“Sure, they’ll be some crossing of the fingers,” Wagner said. To keep kids in school, to keep them from, as Wagner said, “having a lot of fun,” is the biggest challenge. Convincing them that he’s been there, having done “a lot of fun,” may be his biggest challenge.

“They probably see me as this old guy,” Wagner said.

A teenager looks at the bearded Wagner, at 50, like he could play the lead in the movie in “Tales From The Crypt.” Oh, if they only knew. OK, here’s a little something for them to nibble on.

Wagner is 15. He lives in Orange County in Southern California. He has a friend, John, who has a 1965 Camaro. When the gas pedal is stomped, a ʼ65 Camaro could blow the feathers off a duck. It was all engine. Key fact: It was outfitted on top with a rack to hold surfboards.

One night Wagner and John and friends were coming out of a store. In a moment so common to all teenagers, they raced to see who could get into the car first. John had the keys. He was guaranteed. The doors slammed shut to the hooting. Wagner’s outside.

The engine started. Ah, what the heck, Wagner thought to himself. They ain’t leaving without me. At the car took off, Wagner jumped and grabbed ahold of the surfboard rack on the roof.

“After awhile,” Wagner said, “it became a thing.”

Yes, let’s watch Lenny flap into the wind like a flag. Wow, he’s sure making a lot of noise up there. He sure flaps good, though. I’ll wonder when John will slow down.

“One time John didn’t know I was on the rack,” Wagner said. “I kept pounding on his roof, screaming to stop. It was kinda funny.”

So boys, relax, Wagner hasn’t made Krispy Kreme doughnuts his whole life. He knows where you are. He’s been there. He wants you to enjoy where you are.

“I don’t want them to live a life in a (protective) bubble,” Wagner said. “If you go through life waiting for something to happen to you, it probably will because of that mindset.”

The old football adage is oft-repeated and true: If you play like you’re afraid of getting hurt, you will.

If SRJC is worried about their football players going elsewhere, that won’t be necessary. The mandate is for all California junior colleges.

“Everyone is in the same boat,” Wagner said. “No one is going to swoop in and take them.”

If you’re talented enough to move upward to a four-year university, schools will find you. In the meantime, smell the flowers. The kid who hung onto a roof rack at 15 never let go of the rack or why he played football.

“You learned how to work with others,” he said. “You learned together how to deal with adversity. And this is adversity. Learn how to deal with it.”

Telling a teenager to take the long view can be like catching water with a fork. Could happen. Maybe. Season could start again in January. Could. Very well may not. In the meantime, work at living. Beats working at whining.

“I started playing the guitar two months ago,” Wagner said.

He would like to think he’s more than a guitar player who grows zucchini. If any of his players would ask him, Wagner would tell them he thinks of them the same way, that they are more than football players. Just come to my garden, boys, and let’s talk about it. You can have even some of my zucchini.