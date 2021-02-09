Padecky: The better team won the Super Bowl

Joe Montana gave us hope. He was on television. It was halftime at the Super Bowl. Joe was hawking beer. I grant you, it wasn’t intended to be the reason we should keep watching Super Bowl 55. But there it was anyway.

“What does it mean to be GOAT (Greatest Of All-Time)? It’s more than the numbers. It’s how you come back from a bad play or the hardest year ever. The greats take it as an article of faith that the best is yet to come.”

Joe knows. Right? As the Second GOAT, Joe knows. To be fair, we all did. Patrick Mahomes would throw away that stinky first half like it was a smelly dish towel and put out the nice white linen we have come to expect from Tom Brady’s successor. Patrick always comes back. Patrick always improves, improvises, calculates.

Patrick would own the second half. That computer between his ears and that miracle of human anatomy would save the Super Bowl from being another Super disappointment. The script had already been written. It’s Tom Brady versus Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl. Like they were mud wrestling or something. No reason to tear up the script.

Then something happened on the way to the most anticipated quarterback matchup in NFL history.

They had to let other guys on the field. Dammit.

Football provides the most accurate blueprint for what defines a true team sport.

Baseball masquerades as a team game, but it’s individual versus individual, pitcher versus hitter. Mike Trout, the best player in the game, will stand in the center field and watch. Nothing wrong with that. Makes for great theater, especially if the pitch winds up in the upper deck.

Basketball, especially in the NBA, one player can take the game over, like Steph Curry seems to do every other day. Nothing wrong with that. Makes for great theater, especially when Steph hits a three from the Taco Bell.

Super Bowl 55 reminded everyone why Patrick Mahomes can have the best gifts of any quarterback who’s ever played, but he needs at least five blocks of granite in front of him to give him enough time to show those gifts, five anonymous blocks of granite.

Oh, today you will hear or read that Mahomes will be forever stained because he didn’t beat Brady in the Super Bowl. That Mahomes missed his big chance, that he’ll never be the GOAT because he couldn’t beat Brady. Hogwash.

Disregard the gasbags. They want cheap, mindless reaction.

Patrick Mahomes wasn’t penalized 11 times for 120 yards.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t punt the ball 29 yards to the Kansas City 38. Someone else did.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t drop six passes. Someone else did.

Patrick Mahomes didn’t have trouble blocking three Tampa Bay defensive linemen, Shaquil Barnett, Ndamunkong Suh, Jason Pierre-Paul. Someone else did.

What WE missed, what WE wanted, was entertainment. This wasn’t Trent Dilfer facing Kerry Collins in Super Bowl XXXV. We wanted something like 54-53 in overtime with touchdowns overheating broadcasters. We wanted over-blown adjectives and exclamation points filling up sentences. Seventy percent of the NFL games in 2020 were decided by eight points or less. This certainly would be one of them.

We needed a release from the pandemic, even if it was only for a couple hours. After COVID had crippled our spirits for over a year, we needed an outlet, wanted an outlet, we deserved an outlet. Any Super Bowl is a shameless display of excess, and so bring it on! Please.

“Tom Brady is the third one out of the locker room!” said the breathless broadcaster as the Bucs entered the field from the tunnel. He wasn’t smiling. Boy, was he serious.

Perfect. That’s what I’m talking about.

We never found out what Tom had for breakfast, what toothpaste he used to brush his teeth, if in fact he got up on the wrong side of the bed in the morning.

We wanted a Super Bowl that was more entertaining than the commercials. Is that too much to ask? Some people watch the game for the commercials and turn off the sound when the game is on. This time, both football fans and fans of commercials were disappointed.

Few commercials provided the emotional arousal that would match the scream of a fourth-quarter touchdown. It was the Curse of COVID, or maybe it was the Curse of the Cardboard Cutouts. All of American life has become muted, even the Super Bowl.

The triumph, the one truly worth a cheer Sunday, was that the Super Bowl was played at all. From August 1 to January 7, 222 players tested positive for the virus, along with 396 club personnel. A game was played on a Wednesday. A practice squad wide receiver started at quarterback. The 49ers played two home games in Arizona. Coaches wore facial coverings that looked like they tore a piece from grandma’s checkered tablecloth.

Super Bowl 55 would make us forget all that. It was going to be 54-53 and yelling “YEAH BABY!’ so many times would be the verbal delete key for the previous six months. A wondrous exorcism.

It was going to be the modern-day version of The Gunfight at the OK Corral. Brady versus Mahomes. A football track meet. No one would get hurt. Nothing would be lost. Even the loser would feel like a winner. Nothing would suffer. . .

Except this: The Kansas City Chiefs are no longer invincible. That’s what was lost Sunday. The aura is now gone, that the Chiefs were just too good, too powerful, too skilled, too clever. Patrick would find a way and Andy Reid would give his magician complete authority - “Heck, why not? If you think it’ll work: Punt the ball to Tyreek Hill in the end zone for a touchdown. I trust you.”

The invincible became vincible. The Kansas City mythology was dismantled. The better team won. Patrick Mahomes can still be the GOAT. And the game itself can still be more entertaining than the commercials. Although I’m betting on Mahomes on this one.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) is hit by Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett (58) as he throws during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)