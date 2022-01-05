Padecky: The loss of John Madden is the loss of joy

I write this and even my fingers are sad.

I’m not ready to let go, to accept what we all must face. I am so angry. I am so angry I want to slap reality across the face. Tuesday I screamed when I read the news. Screamed one of those screams that belongs in one of those stupid horror movies. Guttural, the kind of sound that emerges from the depths of disbelief. Luckily I was on a trail and all I scared was some ducks.

I miss you, John Madden. I miss that belly, that catcher’s mask of a mug, that wardrobe you musta found under a bridge. Most of all I miss the electricity. Some people walk into a room and they suck the very energy out of it. You walked into a room, down a sideline, into the booth, and you filled the place with. . .you. John, you were everywhere. You were atmosphere. You still are.

John, I’m hurting and I am not supposed to admit that. I’m a man and men are cool, riders on a rough stage, impervious of what is thought to be the most common human failing - emotion. Be tough. Build a wall. Be a man. Make that skin armor.

In 1978 John showed me otherwise. On an airplane.

I was a reporter then for the Sacramento Bee, my second year on the Raider beat. Back then writers still traveled with the teams they covered. Coaches took the front of the plane. Writers next. Players filled the rest of the seats.

The team was flying back from a road game when a Raider employee came down the aisle. “John wants to see you.” I pointed to my chest. Me? Yes. I walked past all the media stares into the coaching area. Writers didn’t go up there. Writers didn’t go anywhere. We knew our place and not move from our seats like obedient puppies.

John patted the empty seat next to him for me to sit down.

John swore me to secrecy.

“I’m stepping down after this season. I can’t coach anymore.”

I laughed. John was 42. He was in his prime. Never had a losing season.

“I’m serious.”

Then I saw his hands. There was sweat on them. Fists were partially clenched. John saw my staring.

“Airplanes. I hate airplanes. I really have a bad time flying. I hate it. I can’t do it anymore.”

I didn’t say a word. Here was a man who stood up to Al Davis, the human buzz saw, the crippler of egos, who proudly displayed and used a big megaphone of confrontation. Yet, John stood up to Al. John was not intimidated.

But fly The Friendly Skies? Weren’t friendly to John. John could handle Kenny Stabler and John Matuszak and Jack Tatum. He would let the boys be boys, let them roar like bulls at the Bamboo Room in Santa Rosa. But deal with Clear Air Turbulence?

If John couldn’t see it, he couldn’t reason with it. It was that simple for him. Years passed and more information came out, about intestinal disorders and the like.

On that flight in 1978 John became what I see so very little sports these days. Vulnerability. When he announced his retirement on January 4, 1979 John did what he could only do - be himself.

He was an overturned laundry basket on the sidelines. He ran down the sidelines like he was trying to catch a train, as opposed to an official who needed to be correctly informed. He mocked his weight, never cared to defend it, decidedly content to be himself, however he presented himself. He never hid emotions, his thoughts, his opinions. For the next 30 years on broadcast television John was the NFL, he really was. John never wasted his time or the viewers by saying things like, “The dime corner bit on the fade and only the strong safety was alert to make the tackle and prevent the touchdown.”

Instead John would say: “Wow! Troy Polamalu really knocked the crap out of that guy!”

People would watch John and count the number of times he would say with great panache: “BOOM!” And with each BOOM John dug himself a little deeper into the American psyche. John was the America of our dreams: flavorful, funny, unapologetic. To say what he wanted to say, to say it without hesitation or fear, isn’t that what all of us would like to do?

To be that real, that genuine, to say like it is? To our bosses. To the people who have wronged us, who have deceived us, who have broken our hearts.

The NFL owes John. John made the league interesting, even to those who didn’t know a football from horseshoe. People say John could have made the Hall of Fame just as coach. They also say he could have made Canton just on his 30 years as a broadcaster. But they missed a third category: John could have made it as the one who brought the game into every home.

John did for the NFL what Magic Johnson and Larry Bird did for the NBA. John made it about people.

And he did it without ever pointing to himself, even while others did. Frank Caliendo became a world famous impersonator by doing Madden maybe even better than Madden. Initially John hated Caliendo’s act. Then his grandkids came to him and said, “Grandpa, this guy is really funny. He does you great.” So John watched, laughed and became a fan.

Now all we have left are the videos and Caliendo’s impersonations. America feels naked, frankly, because haven’t we been brought to our knees enough in 2021. The virus, of course, took so many of us but, as another truly rotten egg in this basket, add Henry Aaron and Don Shula and Tom Seaver and Tommy Lasorda and Elgin Baylor and so many others in sports.

More than the others, and this is saying a lot, The loss of John Madden is the loss of joy, unrestrained joy. John was just happy to be here, without pretension, and we were happy to be with him. He was Every Guy who loved his beer and we loved the gestures.

I’m not ready to let John go, and I may never be able to. I know I’m not alone. I’m still angry, I still feel like yelling, I still want someone to tell me this is a cruel joke and reality needs to be slapped for making it. John was one of us. I will hug his memory and I hope it will help me sleep tonight.

