Padecky: Tony La Russa needs to learn from his mistake

It will be soon, maybe even next week, when someone will ask: “Wasn’t Tony La Russa in the news recently?” It will seem as distant and remote as if someone had asked, “Wasn’t Jesse Owens in the news recently?”

When it comes to what happens in sports, the only thing these days with more wind behind it is a leaf in a hurricane. Which college football game was called off this time? Rescheduled? Held a day later? How many players and coaches tested positive today? And yesterday? Who’s wearing a mask? Who isn’t? Doesn’t Andy Reid of the Chiefs look silly with his glasses fogging up?

Tony La Russa popped up last week and we want to linger a little bit longer on this one because it’s Tony, a beloved name in these parts. He won a World Series for the Oakland A’s. He’s an advocate for animal protection. He speaks in complete sentences.

Yes, Tony could be as taciturn as a Philly lawyer, but one never had to guess what Tony was thinking. A rarity in the industry. He didn’t suffer fools or stupid questions. When you were around him, you better be wearing your big boy pants. He made reporters smarter because if you weren’t, he’d send you a verbal dart to pierce your puffy ego.

So La Russa was busted for a DUI. Embarrassing. It was the second time. After the first time, in 2007, Tony promised he’d never drive drunk again. More embarrassing since the Chicago White Sox just hired him the day before. And even more embarrassing: the cops quoted Tony as saying “I’m a Hall of Famer baseball person. .I’m legit. I’m a Hall of Famer, brother.”

We can learn one very important thing from those quotes. Anonymity has its advantages. It can hide arrogance and, in this case, poor sentence structure. Most of us aren’t nationally known and in no one’s Hall of Fame. So we can go stupid and, like Tony, get lucky and not hurt anyone by driving impaired. We can say something ridiculous like “Hey, I batted .650 in Little League!” and no one will know except the cops who are down at the station house laughing.

Celebrity has its perks, but it also has its humiliations, and expect La Russa to go contrite again, and that’ll be good enough. Why not? Fans forgive. Tiger Woods is the most recent example of that.

Tiger was at the Masters last week and not once did anyone mention the salacious scandal and the ensuing divorce caused by his wandering manhood. No one mentions his past anymore unless it’s to say his back isn’t hurting him anymore.

“I don’t care about any of that,” said a golfing friend of mine. “I just want to see him hit a golf ball.”

Many of us who watch and applaud do so with a discerning eye. We see the athlete, not the human. We see the entertainer who distracts us from the real world and, truth to tell, it couldn’t have come at a better time. When it comes to reality, we all could use a break. Maybe never more so than now. Feels like the world is sitting on everyone’s shoulders.

We might wink and nod and shrug at the transgressions of our athletic entertainers. We forgive and will forget with only three exceptions. Ones that do not and will not get our sympathy or empathy for a second chance.

Thou shall not cause domestic violence. Thou shall not be Ray Rice and punch a woman so hard you knock her unconscious. This violent act, sadly, must be caught on videotape to warrant ostracization. Otherwise it’s he-said, she-said.

Thou shall not arrange for a hit man to kill a woman. Rae Carruth shall not take the life of a pregnant woman whose unborn child you do not want.

Thou shall not molest children. Thou shall not be Jerry Sandusky.

Otherwise we move on. If for no other reason than we must. While this may be too simplistic for some to agree, exceptional athletic movements are memorizing. Yes, I admit, I will gladly stare at Patrick Mahomes throw a football, Mike Trout running down a fly ball or Russell Westbrook’s quick first step. I never tire of seeing a bicycle kick in soccer.

I will remember with great pleasure John Madden running down the Raider sideline like he’s being chased like a bear. I’ll watch old films of Dick Butkus grunting and growling, of Barry Sanders darting like a butterfly, of Jerry Rice and Gale Sayers running without effort.

I really, truly enjoy dropping in on history. “Bad Lip Reading” is a hoot. Watching Bobby Knight throw that chair across the floor, always a thrill. Allen Iverson talking about “practice” is a popcorn moment. Willie Mays running with his back to the field, catching Vic Wertz’ fly ball, I’ve seen it 20 times.

Tony La Russa talking about being a Hall of Famer after getting popped for a DUI? What he did was not funny at all, but what he said was. Tony hopefully is finished with risking his life or anyone else’s. Hopefully this embarrassment will become a footnote in his life and for everyone who has appreciated him.

We’ll know it was if we say in a month: “Wasn’t Tony La Russa in the news recently?” If we struggle for answer, perfect. We’ll know he was left behind and we won’t complain this time, as the sports hurricane blows away another leaf.

