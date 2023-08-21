In the end, people won’t remember what kind of car we drove, the size of our house, where we took our vacations or how much money we had in the bank. They may even forget what we looked like.

But people will remember how we made them feel. They’ll remember if they had a smile on their face when we entered a room, or if they invented a distraction to look the other way. They’ll remember how that room became sunnier, a little more intimate, a little more enjoining. Or a conversation would become more labored, awkward, words stumbling out of our mouths.

I never stumbled around Johnie Jackson. I always sought him out on the sideline of a football game we were covering. Even if I only had time to say hello. In the three-ring circus that can be high school football, JJ — I never called him “Johnie,” for somehow that felt rude — was grounded.

The football sideline, before, during or after a game, is a study of barely controlled panic. Players, coaches and officials play pinball with each other to scramble in, to scramble out, to stop in midflight for last-minute instruction. To get bumped suddenly, accidentally, is permitted.

No one bumped JJ. No one even got close enough for an “excuse me.” The man commanded that kind of respect. Without ever asking for it.

JJ, 77, passed away Friday as he lived, quietly, without fanfare or a drumroll. If hindsight had been afforded him, he would have said that would work for him. As sports editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier, JJ never asked for the spotlight but rather pointed his finger like a compass, 360 degrees in every direction but his.

I will speak of him as a fellow professional. He carried the job on his back with grace and ease. I never heard JJ curse, get frustrated in an interview or act like he had a plane to catch and you were standing in the middle of the runway. I truly envied JJ for that, because this sportswriting thing will push all your buttons, real or imagined — but he never weakened and gave in to the temptation to light someone up.

In the days since his passing and the days to follow, words like “kind,” “understanding” and “compassionate” will be used to describe him. Truth to tell, those words will taste like dry oatmeal to many of us. After all, football is not kind, understanding, compassionate.

Sports is an emotional template, as it reveals the full reactionary spectrum. Conflict brings out all of it. Any sport must be played with controlled aggression. In football, throw in verbal vitriol. Scream, cuss, pound the chest. And I’m just talking about the people in the stands.

JJ could have taught a course in crisis management. Find yourself making an improvement presentation to the school board and your heart is atwitter? Your company’s CEO is going to chew you out because your monthly numbers weren’t high enough? Your domestic partner is jumping down your spine because you haven’t cleaned the dishes yet and how many times do I have to remind you?

Talk to JJ. He’s interviewed a coach who just got thrown out of the game for cussing a blue streak at the referee.

A person would lose their voice trying to convince JJ to rip an off-the-record criticism. So people would tell him things and they would appear in the paper as mature suggestions that carried a dart with a soft tip. In many ways, JJ was the release valve for a coach, a school or a community ready to blow.

A lifelong bachelor with no children, JJ in a way treated all the prep athletes he covered as his children. That he never had kids was his business, but that JJ treated so many athletes in this county as his own is our business. And our blessing.

That so many teenagers were oblivious to what JJ did for them is no criticism. By their nature, adolescents find anyone (picking a random number here) over the age of 30 as someone who threw an ax at T-Rex and therefore must be disregarded as a primal knuckle-dragger in need of soap and a shower.

Maybe now, having long left the time capsule that was high school, those expats could appreciate in remembrance the example JJ had shown them. That one didn’t have to scream to be heard. That one didn’t have to curse, corner, grab a lapel or humiliate to gain attention, to motivate. That such actions might remind someone of a coach or a parent or a teacher was not JJ’s intent.

It was JJ’s gift to be shared by all, the target and the one with the very sharp dart. That his approach was so sublime it could pass unrecognized. After all, JJ was maybe 5-foot-4 and maybe 130 pounds — if he was carrying a big notebook and a large pen.

The man stood there on the sideline, unflinching, among everyone bigger, stronger and younger, those full of steam among other things. Many may have not known who he was, but those youngsters soon found out. They saw he wasn’t touched, jostled, treated with ignorance or arrogance. They saw someone special, but they knew not why.

Consider, therefore, what I have just written as a primer. This is what happens if you pay attention to someone besides yourself, what you can look like when you reach the ripe old age of 30. How he made people feel, that will never fade.

Yes, I think I am going to miss Johnie Jackson very much.

To comment, write to bobpadecky@gmail.com.