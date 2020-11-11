Padecky: You can still be macho and talk about your troubles

Teenagers view adults almost as if they are a separate species. They are old. In fact, they were never teenagers. They were just born old and got older. They need all this sleep and their bones make noise when they walk. So weird. Yuck.

To be honest, teenagers are just acting their age. As they always have. As we always did. Their world oftentimes is yesterday, today and tomorrow. Occasionally they make it to the weekend. But this pandemic? Every day now seems like yesterday for them, and for the high school athlete this is an exorcism of a very peculiar and nasty kind — the pandemic is driving out their joy.

They’re loaded up on testosterone and they need to do something with it. But the health protocols! The regulations! For high school football right now in this county, there’s more contact taking out the garbage. Social distancing is social prison. And it’s taking its toll.

It is a silent scream, one Trent Herzog and Tony Keefer can’t hear but they can see in the faces of their football players. The players want to talk but they are blocked. Adolescent boys, especially the athletic ones, have many gifts, but expressing feelings isn’t one of them.

“Maybe five a week come in,” said Herzog, St. Vincent’s football coach.

“Some are crying,” said Keefer, the school’s athletic director.

The two men know the situation must be serious because Herzog (45) and Keefer (39) are confirmed old guys. On top of that, they are old guys with authority and power, two qualities that typically do not make teenagers comfortable. But then Keefer tells his story, opens up his heart, and the kids spring to attention. Damn. This guy is real. He knows what it’s like to feel isolated.

Talk, please, Keefer will say. Talk. To me. To your neighbor. Zoom to a friend. We have counseling resources here at St. Vincent. Express yourself. You won’t scare me. I’m past that. Then Keefer talks. And the teenagers hang on every word spoken by this adult.

Keefer’s been clean and sober since May 19, 2018. Anxiety pushed him, punished him actually. Keefer was this hot-shot quarterback at Cardinal Newman, then a two-time All-American at SRJC. He had received a scholarship offer to be Phillip Rivers’ backup at North Carolina State. A back injury ended his career.

Keefer was gregarious, outgoing. “I was an unknown alcoholic,” he said. “Nobody knew. Someone would catch me! I need help! I put on a good front.” It was the anxiety that was driving his addiction.

“I was suffering from the expectations I felt were placed on me by others,” said Keefer, a member of SRJC’s Hall of Fame. “Whatever I did, I did for everyone else. Everything was magnified. Fact is, I did this all to myself. I had a great family growing up. Very supportive. My dad was terrific.”

He played at 240 pounds. He got up to 378 pounds. Keefer knew the path he was on. He knew how it would end if he didn’t stop. He sought help. He talked.

“You don’t think adults make mistakes?” he tells the kids.

Keefer told the kids his life changed the day he decided to talk about it. This festering, it had to stop. It didn’t come in his first session. Or his second. But he felt the steam leaving his kettle.

His isolation, while sourced differently from the kids, was still isolation. Pandemic for the teenagers created the same panic and anxiety in them as he felt. Yes, Keefer said, I understand. Yes, Keefer said, I will listen. Yes, I know suffering. He knows the consequences of keeping it a secret.

“If this pandemic had occurred when I was a teenager,” Keefer said, “my mental health would have been in jeopardy.”

St. Vincent makes counseling resources available. The school observes the county’s stringent health protocols while understanding the pressure it creates on its students, especially the ones whose barely-contained energy gives off sparks. The school hosted a two-day retreat in June to address the issue.

“It’s OK to talk,” Herzog said. “You don’t have to be macho all the time.”

Macho is talking a beating this year. In some respects, even the adults are being treated like teenagers. Don’t do this. Don’t do that. Don’t eat here. Don’t walk around without a mask. Such restrictions are less difficult for an adult to observe, whose life experiences help balance the get-me-out-of-this-prison feeling.

Teenagers? Their life experience might go back to last Friday. Their blackboard, compared to the adults, has very little written on it, subject to constant erasing. Some may not have anything on it at all, their home life creating such chaos, they focus on keeping one step ahead of anger and dysfunction.

“This is a highly critical time in a child’s development,” said Carrie Borkhuis, St. Vincent’s academic advisor to freshmen. “They are missing a huge part of social training. How to work with others. Where they fit in. Where they don’t. And why?”

How? That’s a big one. How to express joy? That’s simple. Notice the smile, the fist bump, the friendly smack talk. But what if there’s no joy? Testosterone doesn’t take the day off, even though health protocols demand it of almost everything else. What then?

Talk? For a teenage boy, that’s like you’re asking to draw blood.

“Out of every 20 freshman boys,” Borkhuis said, “maybe two will be able to express their feelings. It’s the opposite with girls. Only two of 20 won’t be able to express their feelings.”

For the parents who have experienced this, the task is akin to opening up a bank vault with a catcher’s glove. Teenagers don’t know the answers because they aren’t sure of the questions, especially if they come as if they are on the tip of a spear.

“How are you?”

“Fine.”

“How was practice?”

“Good.”

Anything going on?”

“Nope.”

That last answer, even a Tibetan monk on tranquilizers wouldn’t say that.

Maybe there’s another approach to open up the clam shell.

“I don’t know about you but I’m embarrassed. Things are so quiet around here I can hear my bones making noise when I walk.”

