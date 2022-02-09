Pandemic cannot stop the cheer at Petaluma, Casa Grande

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much and brought many challenges to students at Petaluma and Casa Grande, but it hasn’t taken cheer away from the high schools.

From practicing on grass to virtual competitions, cheerleaders on both sides of town have managed to make do, keeping their own spirits up while continuing to encourage athletes in other sports. Meanwhile, they continue to work hard to defend in preparation of defending championships they won virtually last year.

The last few weeks have been especially difficult as cheerleaders have not been allowed into gyms to cheer for basketball teams. “It has been brutal,” said Ty Camacho, head coach of cheer at Petaluma High School.

“It was worse for the parents not getting to see their kids play,” Trina Marshall, head cheer adviser at Casa Grande noted. “At least this year we had a normal football season. “The kids were super excited to be back under Friday night lights.”

With restrictions expected to be lifted later this month, cheerleaders at both schools are excited to be allowed back into gyms and even more excited to be allowed to return to competition.

Cheerleaders were in the gym for just two basketball games before the Omicron Variant resulted in Sonoma County restricting attendance at indoor activities. “Not being able to cheer for spectators was a huge bummer.” said Camacho.

Perhaps even more hurting was a lack of competition. Petaluma was scheduled to host a competition on Jan. 15, but the Petaluma school district refused permission.

But, all is not lost. Still scheduled for March 5 in Los Angeles are the World Class Cheer National Championships. Petaluma took first place in the Intermediate Division last year and is looking forward to moving up to the the Advance Division this spring.

Petaluma will take 11 athletes – Aleydis Reyes Sainos, Miguel Vizcarra, Natalia Napoli, Shelby Keen, Isabella Martini, Mieyko Burncia, Haylie Acosta, Eva Harriman, Jessica Spano, Leah Woodyatt and Kayla Kesteroon to that competition. Ten are seniors.

This year’s competition will be modified and held outside, but it is better than last year with everything was virtual and there were no spectators.

Casa Grande has a large program with 66 athletes on three levels. The Gauchos have been to a couple of “Showcase” events in counties not restricted by Sonoma County’s protocols, but, like Petaluma, have not been allowed to cheer at any school events during the basketball season.

With such a big team, the Gauchos have had an additional problem. “The hardest part for us is that we lack space,” Marshall said. “It is hard finding space to practice even outside on the grass.”

The top varsity Gaucho cheerleaders are looking forward to two quickly approaching major competitions.

The first California Interscholastic Federation invitational Tournament will be held at Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills on Feb. 19.

On Feb. 25 through 27 the Gauchos will defend the championship they won virtually last year in the USA Spirit National in Anaheim.

Meanwhile practice goes on as cheerleaders work and hope for the best

Coaches, competitors and supporters all agree with Marshall who said. “It is not normal, but we will take what we can get.”