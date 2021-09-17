PD Game of the Week: Unbeaten Cardinal Newman takes on DeAnza

Petaluma junior Henry Ellis continues to shine for the undefeated Trojans. Last week against Piner, he threw a pair of touchdowns and added three more on the ground (and 141 yards) in Friday’s 54-7 win. Ellis now has a combined total of 13 touchdowns through three games.

West County senior Tyler Sword was a scoring machine on the ground and through the air in the team’s 50-0 thrashing of Vallejo on Friday. The senior quarterback, who shared snaps with junior Sammy Long, threw a pair of touchdown passes and added another as a runner, while collecting 71 yards passing and 94 on the ground. Long, for his part, tossed a pair of scores while throwing for 125 yards in the lopsided win.

The Windsor Jaguars put the ball in the hands of senior running back Damian Escarcega to roll to a 50-20 win in their home opener against Montgomery on Friday. Escarcega tallied a stunning 257 yards on the ground in the contest, scoring four touchdowns in the process. For good measure, he added an interception on defense.

Ukiah hosts Redwood, 7 p.m. The 0-3 Wildcats are seeking to beat a 2-0 team for their first win.

Lower Lake at East Nicolaus, 7:30 p.m. The 0-2 Trojans aim to beat another winless team for their first victory.

Healdsburg hosts Willits, 7 p.m. The 0-2 Wolverines face the 1-2 Greyhounds in search of their first win.

St. Vincent at Sonoma Valley, 7 p.m. The 3-0 Mustangs look to stay unbeated against the 0-2 Dragons.

Santa Rosa hosts Casa Grande: The 1-2 Panthers got their first win last week, while the 1-1 Gauchos are coming off a loss.

Over the last two weeks, Cardinal Newman has rebounded nicely from its season-opening loss to San Leandro, picking up consecutive thrilling last-minute wins against top-tier teams in Vacaville and Vintage.

It’s been a solid start for the Cardinals, who should be a contender for the North Bay League-Oak Division title this year, but first-year head coach Richard Sanchez still thinks his team has a long way to go until reaching its potential.

“We are just not a very good football team right now,” he said Wednesday. “But chemistry-wise, we’ve gotten a lot better and obviously the effort is always going to be there, our intelligence and our discipline is there; it’s just a matter of getting in sync with what we want expectations-wise and the schematic part of it.”

Newman will look to take another step forward this week as it hosts De Anza on Friday in The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. against the Dons (1-1) from the Tri-County-Rock League.

Despite their 2-1 record, the Cardinals are still very much a work in progress right now, according to Sanchez. But, he added, that also makes this team, and season, exciting because of what could be possible if they do put it all together this fall.

“When you play bad football and you win, there’s a lot of potential there,” he said.

De Anza, which comes in at No. 19 in the Bay Area News Group’s Top 25, will present some tough challenges for the Cardinals.

The Dons have an experienced roster with 27 seniors this year and they boast a pair of talented running backs in Jayden Pierson and Malakhi DeMoss. That duo combined for 376 rushing yards in their season-opening win against Moreau Catholic.

DeMoss is also one of six De Anza players rated as a two- or three-star prospect by 247sports. Senior linebacker Justin Ibarra, who had four sacks against Moreau Catholic, is among that group, as is senior corner/wideout Chikala Warden, who is the highest rated of the bunch as a three-star recruit.

While De Anza, which went 4-1 in the spring season, may not be considered in the same tier of programs as Vintage, Vacaville or San Leandro, the Dons are not to be taken lightly. They’ll come to Santa Rosa off a hard-fought 22-8 loss to McClymonds, the No. 40 team in the state ranked by Cal-Hi Sports and one of the premier programs in the Bay Area.

Sanchez said the first thing that stood out to him on film about the Dons was their speed.

“We can’t match up with their speed. No way,” he admitted. “So, we have to do a lot better job disguising our coverages and playing a lot more man coverage from showing a two-high safety look. And if we can confuse their offense by doing that, then we have a better chance in surprising them. But they’re a heavy run team, even though they spread you out in formations, they still like running the ball.”

Friday could play out with a similar script to the Vintage game – which featured a heavy rushing attack from both sides – although the Dons will likely rely on their speed and athleticism in a way that the Crushers simply could not.

“It’s very similar as far as what they want to do with the football as far as the run,” Sanchez said, “but De Anza is more of a perimeter-type offense, get the ball on the edges.”

Sanchez said that his team has responded well after consecutive hard-fought and emotional wins but added that the key to winning this week won’t be mental but physical. Having two-way players exert so much energy so late into games has the Cardinals a little banged up.

“I think that’s the biggest factor going into this week,” Sanchez said. “We rebounded, got a few guys who are beat up, sore and tired, but that’s the focus. I think they’ll be OK, but you never know until you get to that fourth quarter.”

GAME OF THE WEEK

De Anza at Cardinal Newman

Friday, 7 p.m.

The 1-1 East Bay squad travels to face the 2-1 Cardinals in Santa Rosa. Here are Newman’s players to watch:

Gabriel Bardis, senior guard/defensive end

Coach's comment: “That’s the most special guy that we have. He doesn’t score any touchdowns, doesn’t get many sacks, but he does the right things every single time.”

Santino Acevedo, junior linebacker/running back

Coach’s comment: “He leads the team in tackles, rushing and touchdowns. Acevedo is a special kid.”

Lucas Knechtle, senior quarterback

Coach’s comment: “He’s an intelligent kid. He plays over the rim and he knows how to manage a game. He knows when to pick up the tempo, knows when to slow it down.”

THIS WEEK’S GAMES:

Friday

Game of the week: De Anza at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.