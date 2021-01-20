Petalocos help Casa players get ready for baseball

Casa Grande High School baseball coach Pete Sikora is an admitted optimist. He truly believes the Gauchos will have a bat and ball season this spring.

Sikora was named last year to replace Chad Fillinger as head coach of the Vine Valley Athletic League co-champion Gauchos. He made lineups out for just three games before all sports in the area were halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The coach believes play can resume at some point this year, despite a growing number of people across the country infected by the disease and strict limitations on all sports directed by the California Department of Public Health. The state directives do allow for outdoor sports practices subject to protocols designed to prevent the spread of the disease.

With the pandemic preventing the Casa baseball teams from practicing, Sikora and his staff are coaching the Petalocos travel ball team. While the club team is open to all high school players, it is made up predominantly of Casa Grande High School players.

Sikora said practices are structured along the lines being used for outdoor workouts in other sports, with participants’ temperatures taken before the start of each practice, safe distances between players being maintained and participants being broken down into small cohorts. “They are really more workouts than competition,” he said.

The Petalocos are not allowed to use high school facilities, so while the Gaucho diamond goes unused, they are practicing at the city fields on East Washington Street.

Before Casa Grande players are allowed to practice as a school team and use their home diamond, the California Department of Public Health must lift the statewide stay-at-home mandate and Sonoma County must move out of the state’s purple (most restrictive) tier and into the red tier.

Sikora said those goals are reachable. “We choose to see the glass half full here and believe these thresholds will be met in time to allow for a high school baseball season this semester,” he said.

Once the state goals are reached, the VVAL will set its own schedule for all sports, including baseball, although North Coast Section and CIF playoffs have already been canceled.