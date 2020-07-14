Petaluma AD expected challenges, but not what he now faces

When Ray McClintock took on the position of Petaluma High School athletic director last fall, he knew there would be challenges to teaching at Terra Linda High School in Marin County while managing athletics in Petaluma. There was no way he could have envisioned what challenges were ahead.

Things started well. With strong support from Petaluma Principal Justin Mori, Petaluma coaches and the school staff, McClintock managed to handle both jobs and even managed the conversion from star athlete at Casa Grande High School to Trojan rooter.

Then came March, an unprecedented pandemic and things became a whole lot more complicated.

“Things change every day,” he said.

One of the first indications that things were headed in a weird direction came in early March when opposing teams began canceling contests. Before the middle of the month, the spring sports season was canceled.

As the pandemic raged on, it began to look like fall sports might be in danger as well, but schools still had to be prepared to play if given permission, and that meant schedules had to be finalized. As a member of the Vine Valley Athletic League, Petaluma’s league seasons are locked in, it was just a matter of when games would start and when they would end.

However, scheduling pre-league and other non-league games has been dubious as different leagues in different counties try to manage the ever-changing situation in different ways.

“I told the coaches to schedule as normally as possible, and hope for the best,” McClintock said. “I think all our fall coaches have full schedules, but things are likely to change.”

The athletic director said that one bright spot in the ever-changing sport picture is that coaches are more accessible than in the past when getting them all together to pass along needed information was difficult. “It is easier to get the coaches together for a ZOOM meeting,” Mclintock explained. “It is really easier to stay connected.”

One of the toughest jobs for any athletic director is dealing with parents who have differing ideas and opinions, but really want only what is best for their children.

McClintock said parents have to be considered while making decisions. “It is really three-tired,” he said. “You have to think about the players, the coaches and the parents.

“The biggest thing is the athletes. They have gone through so much, but first and foremost is their safety.”

McClintock said his job has definitely changed from his first school year, when he spent much of his time supervising at games and now involves working with the school administration and other athletic directors to plan for practices and games that may or may not happen.

It makes for an unpredictable and sometimes chaotic job, but he loves what he does.

“I’m still having fun,” He said. “You have to stay flexible and maintain your sense of humor.”