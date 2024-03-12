The Little League season got underway Sunday as nearly 400 children arrayed in their team caps and uniforms paraded around the bases of Majors Field in Petaluma alongside managers and coaches, all while a large crowd of parents looked on proudly.

The March 10 ceremony for the Petaluma American Little League – one of three such leagues in this baseball-loving town – was conducted by league president Chase Parker, and included the posthumous bestowal of the Chuck McPherson Award on Johnnie “JJ” Jackson, who died last year.

Under the direction of Parker, the children repeated the Little League Pledge that has been in use since 1954: “I trust in God, love my country and will respect its laws. I will play fair and strive to win, but win or lose I will always do my best.”

Next came the Parents Pledge, ending with “I will respect the decisions of the umpire.” In a nod to the emotional intensity that can sometimes blemish a game, Parker asked the parents to repeat that last sentence.

With 398 registered players, the league has the most kids playing since its boundary was reset in 2004, according to Cathy Corso, a volunteer who handles player-related issues for the Petaluma American Little League.

Petaluma American Little League, along with the Petaluma Valley Little League and Petaluma National Little League, offers baseball divisions of play as the young players progress, starting with Tee Ball and Single A (machine pitch) on to AA, AAA, Majors, 50/70 and JR/SR. The league is open to boys and girls ages 4-16.

The annual Chuck McPherson Award honors those who have made a significant contribution to Petaluma Little League, and this year was granted posthumously to legendary Argus-Courier sports editor John “JJ” Jackson. Retired Argus-Courier publisher John Burns accepted the award on his behalf.

“I worked with JJ for 20 years,” Burns said, “and saw his influence on Petaluma families. He cared deeply about sports as a way to shape the character of children.”

The award is named after Charles “Chuck” McPherson, who also died last year. McPherson, known locally as “Mr. Little League Baseball,” coached and umpired for Petaluma youth baseball for more than four decades and served as president of the league’s board of directors and as an active member of the board for years.

The award was created in 2010 and first presented to McPherson himself. Since then, it has been granted every year for service to local youth and the American Little League. Recent recipients include Henris Roofing, Nick Pinocci and Bob Harriott.