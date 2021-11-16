Petaluma and Casa girls return to the court

Girls basketball is back.

Last season, there was no basketball permitted during the regular winter season, but teams from the Vine Valley Athletic League were given an opportunity later to schedule games in the spring, but no championships or playoffs were allowed. Junior high schools in the area offered no programs because of COVID concerns, and anxious preps were forced to choose between sports.

Now real basketball with championships, tournaments and playoffs is back.

Third-year coach Sophie Bihn returns at the helm of the Petaluma Trojans who went 11-5 last spring. Gone will be the senior scoring duo of Rose Nevin and Taylor Iacopi who both have signed on at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“We had 45 girls sign up this season,” said a pleased Bihn. “We came very close to fielding a freshman team for the first time in several years.”

One returning basketball player for her senior season is Carlie Berncich who sat out the shortened season in the spring because of softball. “We are very happy to get Carlie back,” noted Bihn. “She has been a force inside in early scrimmages, and she has been an immediate team leader.” Berncich played on the Trojan junior varsity in the 2019-20 season.

Ball handler and second leading Trojan scorer Mallory O’Keefe (10.3) is back for her senior campaign in addition to veteran juniors Lucy Nevin and guard Brooke Baxman.

Ashly Boggs returns as the assistant coach.

“We played in a round robin scrimmage at Maria Carillo earlier and didn’t look very good,” said Bihn. “It will take some time to clean that up.”

On the east side of town, the Casa Grande Gauchos got off to a slow start in the modified season after the late hire of veteran Scott Himes to coach. Himes, the former boys basketball coach at St. Vincent, pieced together a team of veterans with the help of junior varsity coach Rick Bilial who was familiar with girls in the Gaucho program after assisting the departed Dan Sack for several seasons. “Rick was a great help in getting the team started,” said Himes.

The Gauchos struggled early with only a few team practices, but cobbled together a four-game winning streak to end the season on a positive note. Victories during the streak of narrow victories came over Napa, American Canyon, Justin Siena and rival Petaluma.

Returning seniors from the 2019-20 VVAL championship team include AJ Harris, quick point guard Mazin Dahmani, and Cassie Llaverias. Annamaria Robertson had a solid season as a freshman in the shortened season and Lily Pederson returns after a championship second season under Sack.

Junior center Jaimie McGaughey and Marisa Brodie had to skip basketball last year because of playing other sports last year. McGaughey will miss some of the early season when softball showcases are held locally.

“We only carried 13 girls on the team last season because we never knew that basketball was going to be a go,” noted Himes. “Harris might be a story this year because she finished strong, developed confidence in her shot and went to a developmental league during the summer.”