Petaluma rallied for six runs in the top of the seventh inning to defeat Redwood 7-5 in a non-league softball game played in Larkspur.

Katrina Johnson pitched five innings for the Trojans and Lily Pardini finished up with two strong innings, giving up just 1 hit, while striking out 4.

Petaluma showed patience at the plate, accepting 8 walks with 5 coming during the winning seventh-inning rally.

Bella Hudson, Lauren Wilson and Brycelyn Casey each had two hits for Petaluma, while Hollie Pardini, Casey Sullivan and Lily Gemma had one each.

GAUCHOS WIN

Georgia Moss drove in four runs on three hits to lead Casa Grande’s Gauchos past San Marin 13-4. Moss drove in runs on a double in the sixth and a home run in the seventh. San Marin scored three runs in the sixth inning, but Casa still managed to pull out the win.

Casa Grande scored a run in the first inning on Jamie McGaughey’s RBI fielder's choice, then notched four runs in the seventh inning. Lauren Ketchu and Moss all contributed in the big inning with RBIs.

Lila Partridge earned the victory in the circle for the Gauchos. The pitcher lasted five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and one run while striking out nine and walking one. Marissa Brody threw one and one-third innings in relief.

Casa Grande tallied 17 hits. Maeve Broadhead, Moss, Brody, Abby McSweeney, Partridge, and Alex Giacomini each managed multiple hits. Moss and Broadhead each had three hits.

Casa did not commit a single error in the field. McSweeney had 11 chances in the field, the most on the team.