Petaluma and Casa Grande boys will meet again on the court

JOHN JACKSON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
May 31, 2021, 11:12AM
Petaluma and Casa Grande will offer a bonus boys basketball game Tuesday night in the Petaluma gym.

The two teams have already met twice, splitting their scheduled games. Petaluma beat Casa Grande on the Casa court 68-59, while the Gauchos won at Petaluma 62-59.

Casa Grande agreed to the third game to allow Petaluma a chance for a final home game and a chance for a Senior Night.

Petaluma was originally scheduled to play American Canyon on Tuesday, but because of COVID-related issues, the Wolves were unable to play the game. Casa Grande had a scheduled bye in the final round of VVAL games.

Petaluma goes into the game with an 8-6 overall record and 6-4 mark against VVAL opponents. Casa Grande is 7-7 on the season and 5-6 against VVAL teams.

