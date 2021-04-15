Petaluma and Casa Grande high schools clash in Egg Bowl Friday night

Friday’s version of the first Egg Bowl of 2021 will be a study in contrasts

Among the many unusual aspects of the rivalry football game between Casa Grande and Petaluma is that it is the first of two to be played this year. The game was postponed, and feared canceled, due to the COVID-19 pandemic last November. Friday’s showdown, coming in April, ends an abbreviated season for both teams. After a short pause, the teams will begin practice in mid-August for the next season, with another Egg Bowl scheduled for November.

Friday’s varsity game kicks off at 7 p.m. at Petaluma High’s Steve Ellison Field following a preliminary junior varsity contest at 4:45.

Once on the field, the contrasts between the two teams will become readily apparent. Petaluma will pack its offense in tight with veteran quarterback Jack Hartman orchestrating a run-oriented attack that features many options plays that are read by Hartman as they develop. Casa Grande will counter by spreading its offense all over the field with an attack more conducive to the passing game.

Senior Hartman missed most of the 2019 Egg Bowl after being injured in the game’s first series as Casa Grande went on to win 27-3. He has had more injuries this season, but has played through the hurts to rally the Trojans to a 2-2 record.

“He is just starting to feel better,” said Petaluma coach Rick Krist. “He is a very tough kid.”

Casa Grande takes a two-armed quarterback approach, alternating juniors Dominic Feliciano and Jacob Porteous. Both have had success throwing the football. Feliciano has completed 45 of 75 attempts for 524 yards and three touchdowns. Porteous had to sit out a game after transferring from St. Vincent. He has completed 55 of 89 throws for 748 yards and nine touchdowns.

Petaluma is the more experienced team. The Trojans feature 14 seniors, while Casa Grande has eight on a junior dominated team.

Petaluma, particularly in its last two games, has gotten its preferred running game going with C.J. Powers developing into a legitimate break-away threat and fullback Mario Zarco providing strong inside running and solid blocking. Hartman adds the third leg of the Petaluma triple threat running triangle. Senior Tanner Starrett has developed into a quality receiver for Hartman passes.

Casa Grande has used a variety of backs in an effort to develop a running game, with the most effective being junior Paul Fetterly. The Gauchos’ two quarterbacks have thrown to 12 different receivers, junior Marcus Scott leading the way with 14 receptions.

Both teams have shown strong defenses against everyone but Vintage (no one has been able to stop the Crushers).

Senior Jack Santos is the leader of the Petaluma defense, but he has help from any number of teammates including Casey Pectol, Starrett, Hartman, Powers, Neil Crudo, Silas Pologeorgis and others.

Casa Grande lost its best defender, linebacker Ryan Kasper, to an injury before the season began. Stepping up to pick up the slack have been Antonio Bernardini, Cody Rodrigo, Joe Ellis, Maverick Googins, Eli Cappelen and others.

One thing both teams have in common are strange seasons filled with both disappointment and success through difficult schedules.

Petaluma had trouble getting its offense untracked in a 7-0 opening loss to Justin-Siena and then was mauled by powerhouse Vintage, 51-0. So many Trojans were hurt in that game that Petaluma canceled a scheduled non-league game the following week against Rancho Cotate. Given a week to heal, Petaluma put together a two-win home stand, but it wasn’t easy as they upset Napa 14-13 and held off Sonoma Valley 18-14 building momentum for Friday’s finale.

Casa Grande started the season in the toughest way imaginable, facing North Coast Section powers Vintage and Rancho Cotate. The results were predictable, 53-6 and 49-13 losses. The Gauchos recovered for two good games, a 36-24 win over Sonoma Valley and a thrilling 49-46 victory over American Canyon. Last week, mistakes cost them in a 40-14 loss to Napa.

The results have Petaluma at 2-2 and Casa Grande at 2-3 going into the big game. It doesn’t really matter. Records don’t mean a thing in the Egg Bowl.

“One team could be 1-9 and the other 9-1 and it wouldn’t matter,” said Krist.

Both coaches expressed respect for the opposition and a close football game.

“They (the Gauchos) have a very capable offense and good skill players,” Krist said. “They run a spread offense, and we are going to have to play very disciplined on defense.”

The coach said it will be important for the Trojans to score when they have an opportunity.

“We have struggled in the red zone,” he explained. “We have to improve our offense inside the 20-yard line.”

While Krist is concerned about the Casa Grande passing game, Gaucho coach John Antonio is worried about the Petaluma rushing attack.

“Hartman is as good as it gets at running their offense, and he can throw the football,” the Gaucho coach said. “We have to stop their running game.”

Antonio is also concerned about getting the ball into the end zone.

“We’ve got to play a clean game,” he said. “We have to catch the football. We had a lot of dropped passes against Napa.”

While both teams are excited about the Egg Bowl, both coaches acknowledge it has been a difficult season.

“We’re tired,” said Antonio. “We’ve been doing this for more than a year.”